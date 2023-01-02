ForexBob Candle Timer

ForexBob Candle Timer 

  • Is an amazing countdown time indicator which shows the time remaining for next candle to open.
  • It can be used on any timeframe.
  • It helps to plan your next trading action.


Inputs are simple

  1. Color - To change the color of displaying time.
  2. Size - To set the size of font
  3. Next for settings are used to set the location of time
  4. Font - To change the font type.


Please check my other products here 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/my


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Manpreet Singh
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Manpreet Singh
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Experts
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Manpreet Singh
Utilities
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Market Break Lines MT5
Manpreet Singh
Utilities
Market Break Lines   is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions. This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets. Inputs: Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time Change Color and width of partition lines You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show). Please don't forget to support by giving handsome reviews/rating MT
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Manpreet Singh
Utilities
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Manpreet Singh
Utilities
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Utilities
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FREE
Market Break Lines
Manpreet Singh
Utilities
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ForexBob Swing Catcher
Manpreet Singh
Indicators
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Manpreet Singh
5 (6)
Experts
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Maya MT4
Manpreet Singh
Experts
MAYA   is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money.  It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.     LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FR
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Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
Experts
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Folks Hedgefunds EA
Manpreet Singh
Experts
Folks Hedgefunds EA: What sets Folks Hedgefunds apart from other trading robots in the market is its remarkable ability to simultaneously trade two currency pairs, offering you a diversified trading approach. By harnessing the power of multiple pairs, Folks Hedgefunds maximizes your profit potential while effectively managing risks.One of the standout features of Folks Hedgefunds is its exceptional low drawdown. We understand that drawdown can be a significant concern for traders, as it represen
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