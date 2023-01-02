ForexBob Candle Timer
- Indicators
-
Manpreet SinghCOPY SIGNALS
PYE EA :- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2103697
- Version: 1.0
ForexBob Candle Timer
- Is an amazing countdown time indicator which shows the time remaining for next candle to open.
- It can be used on any timeframe.
- It helps to plan your next trading action.
Inputs are simple
- Color - To change the color of displaying time.
- Size - To set the size of font
- Next for settings are used to set the location of time
- Font - To change the font type.
Please check my other products here