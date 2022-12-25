ForexBob Swing Catcher
- Indicators
-
Manpreet SinghCOPY SIGNALS
PYE EA :- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2103697
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 December 2022
- Activations: 15
ForexBob Swing Catcher :- Is an ultimale and simple to use indicator for all traders type. It consist of various filters and Moving Average to make it familier to traders and easy to use. It changes color from Blue to Red & Red to Blue on default settings for entering buy n sell trades with tested efficiency of 90-95% on higher time frames >= H1.
Inputs :
- Moving Average period 50,100 or 150 depend on trader's need.
- MA method 0 for Simple Moving Average, Default setting is 1 (EMA - Exponential MA) Follow the chart below to change.
- MA Price is set to default at zero, means price of the current candle, 1 is for price of previous candle.
- Color and Width of the Indicator Line can be changed here, Default width is set to zero.
- Volume filter
- RSI level
- RSI period
Watch the youtube video to know the working (Exit/Entry levels) of the indicator.