Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4

4.64

** All Symbols All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. These waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of the trend. Also It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future. Wolfe Waves work based on the Elliott waves with enhanced concepts.

The Wolfe Wave Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profit and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend :  Wolfe Waves Pattern
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • method = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout of level

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
    Recensioni 12
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
    285
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.07.20 15:25 
     

    Excellent indicator to setup my trading plan. Recommend!

    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:38 
     

    Wolfe wafe, based no elliots wafes give very good opportunities with low risk and very big take profit ,exellent indicator ,I recomend it very good indicator !

    asahi0808
    175
    asahi0808 2024.01.07 05:46 
     

    I am satisfied with this products and his quick resoponse!!

    Prodotti consigliati
    Harmonic Shark
    Sergey Deev
    Indicatori
    The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
    MACD Trend Break
    Manoj Kumar Sharma
    Indicatori
    Oscillatore MACD con filtro trend avanzato e indicazione Alert. Determina la tendenza, le tendenze deboli vengono filtrate e viene indicata la nuova forza nella tendenza. MACD Oscillator funziona su qualsiasi timeframe e su tutti i simboli (valute, indici, petrolio, metalli, azioni, opzioni, grafici renko offline) 1. L'utente può modificare il valore MACD, 2. Filtro di livello MACD minimo, 3. Il valore di divisione filtrerà il rapporto di potenza con cui è necessaria l'indicazione del cambiament
    Super Oscillator Divergence
    Mawuse Kuatsienu
    Indicatori
    This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
    MACD Intraday Trend PRO MT4
    JETINVEST
    Indicatori
    MACD Intraday Trend PRO è un indicatore sviluppato attraverso un adattamento del MACD originale creato da Gerald Appel negli anni '60. Attraverso anni di trading, è stato osservato che modificando i parametri del MACD con le proporzioni di Fibonacci otteniamo una migliore presentazione della continuità dei movimenti di tendenza, rendendo possibile rilevare in modo più efficiente l'inizio e la fine di un andamento di prezzo. Grazie alla sua efficienza nel rilevare l'andamento dei prezzi, è anc
    Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
    Shock Wave
    Camila Bernardez Camero
    Indicatori
    Shock Wave Signal – Nessun Repaint, Nessun Lag, Nessun Backpainting Shock Wave Signal sfrutta letture estreme del CCI per individuare inversioni di impulso marcate in qualsiasi timeframe. Genera segnali di ingresso precisi al close della candela quando il prezzo raggiunge livelli di ipercomprato o ipervenduto predefiniti. Logica L’indicatore calcola un Commodity Channel Index (CCI) a 5 periodi su ciascuna candela chiusa, analizzando fino a 600 candele di storico. Un segnale di acquisto compare q
    Macd Gladiator
    Christophe, Th Cassar
    Experts
    MACD Gladiator EA – Strategia di trading automatizzata con MACD ed EMA MACD Gladiator è un Expert Advisor progettato per identificare opportunità di trading basate sull'incrocio del MACD e sulla direzione del trend, filtrata tramite una media mobile esponenziale (EMA). L'accento è posto su una logica operativa chiara e sulla gestione prudente del rischio. Caratteristiche principali: Ingressi basati sugli incroci dell’indicatore MACD Filtro di tendenza tramite EMA a 200 periodi Una sola posizi
    ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
    Abdullah Alrai
    Indicatori
    This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Scopri le Onde del Lupo - Il tuo Ultimo Strumento di Trading! Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente per individuare facilmente le Onde del Lupo su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo? Non cercare oltre! Il nostro indicatore delle Onde del Lupo fa il lavoro in modo impeccabile. Ecco perché è perfetto per te: Caratteristiche Principali: Rilevamento Autom
    MACDivergence MTF
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.29 (7)
    Indicatori
    Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
    FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
    Zsolt Haromszeki
    Indicatori
    FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
    TripleFusion
    Rami Fatmi Fernandez
    Indicatori
    It is a technical indicator that combines three of the most popular oscillators in technical analysis: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. The integrated advanced formula combines their signals to provide a single, clear and effective line, eliminating noise and helping you make quick, visual decisions. What makes this indicator unique? Integrates the difference between the MACD, RSI, and Stochastic into a single combined formula. It displays the result in a separate window, like the ATR, making i
    MA Acceleration mp
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Indicatore Crypto_Forex Moving Average Acceleration per MT4, senza ridisegno. MA Acceleration - è un indicatore di scalping, progettato come strumento ausiliario per l'indicatore "MA Speed". - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni della fisica. Ti mostrerà l'accelerazione della linea della media mobile. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con MA Acceleration. È possibile utilizzarlo per SMA, EMA e LWMA. - MA Acceleration è una seconda derivata
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicatori
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    RaysFX Macd Divergence
    Davide Rappa
    Indicatori
    RaysFX MACD Divergence Presentiamo RaysFX MACD Divergence, un indicatore di trading avanzato progettato per i trader moderni. Questo indicatore utilizza la divergenza MACD, uno dei metodi più affidabili nel mondo del trading, per fornirti segnali di trading precisi e tempestivi. Caratteristiche principali: Divergenza MACD: L’indicatore identifica e traccia le divergenze MACD, fornendo segnali di trading potenzialmente redditizi. Personalizzabile: Puoi personalizzare i parametri dell’EMA veloce,
    Easy RSI divergences
    Carlos Mendez Sanchez
    Indicatori
    Easy RSI Divergences – Unlock Professional-Level Divergence Trading Easy RSI Divergences is a cutting-edge indicator for MetaTrader 4, crafted for traders who want to gain a competitive edge by accurately identifying RSI (Relative Strength Index) divergences in real time. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this tool transforms complex market signals into clear, actionable insights. The indicator automatically detects both classic divergences (indicating potential trend reversals) a
    Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
    Nguyen Tuan Son
    3.67 (3)
    Indicatori
    Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
    FREE
    MACD Divergence MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicatori
    KT MACD Divergence mostra le divergenze regolari e nascoste che si formano tra il prezzo e l’oscillatore. Se la tua strategia di trading prevede un'inversione di tendenza, puoi utilizzare la divergenza regolare del MACD per identificare possibili punti di svolta. Se invece la tua strategia si basa sulla continuazione del trend, la divergenza nascosta del MACD sarà più adatta. Limitazioni di KT MACD Divergence Usare la divergenza del MACD come unico segnale d'ingresso può essere rischioso. Non
    Magician Of Custom Index chart window
    BaiChun Li
    Indicatori
    Charles Henry Dow felt that if the industrial average and the railroad average both moved in the same direction, it meant that a meaningful economic shift was occurring. In brief, this indicator bases on the Dow's theory. It can create an index of market symbols, almost anythings index. For example: Index of the Euro, Index of the Great Britain Pound, Index of the Japanese Yen, Index of the Swiss Franc, Index of the Gold, Index of the New Zealand Dollar, Index of the Australian Dollar, Index of
    StochDiver PRO
    Huu Tri Nguyen
    Indicatori
    StochDiver PRO – Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector Overview: StochDiver PRO is an advanced divergence detection indicator that identifies both regular and hidden divergences between price action and the Stochastic oscillator . It's especially useful for traders applying DCA (dynamic cost averaging) or reversal strategies. ️ Key Features: Detects bullish and bearish divergences (regular & hidden) Draws price trendlines and indicator trendlines Optional real-time alert notifications
    Monster Harmonic Indicator
    Paul Geirnaerdt
    4.59 (29)
    Indicatori
    Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Indicatori
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    Indicatori
    KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
    Magician Of Custom Index separate window
    BaiChun Li
    Indicatori
    Charles Henry Dow felt that if the industrial average and the railroad average both moved in the same direction, it meant that a meaningful economic shift was occurring. In brief, this indicator bases on the Dow's theory. It can create an index of market symbols, almost anythings index. For example: Index of the Euro, Index of the Great Britain Pound, Index of the Japanese Yen, Index of the Swiss Franc, Index of the Gold, Index of the New Zealand Dollar, Index of the Australian Dollar, Index of
    Harmonic 3Drives
    Sergey Deev
    Indicatori
    The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
    PZ Divergence Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
    PW Oscillator
    Svyatoslav Kucher
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    PW Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
    Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
    Vasyl Kulyk
    2 (1)
    Indicatori
    Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
    Fractal Zig Zag
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    Indicatori
    A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.82 (145)
    Indicatori
    Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (68)
    Indicatori
    Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicatori
    M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicatori
    Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicatori
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (12)
    Indicatori
    2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicatori
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (170)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicatori
    Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicatori
    Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicatori
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicatori
    Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicatori
    FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
    Auto Optimized RSI
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicatori
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (7)
    Indicatori
    Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
    Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.33 (6)
    Indicatori
    Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicatori
    Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (28)
    Indicatori
    PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
    Gold AMS
    Aleksandr Makarov
    Indicatori
    Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Stanislav Konin
    Indicatori
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Gold Flux Signal
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Indicatori
    Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (656)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
    Trading System Double Trend
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
    Altri dall’autore
    The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (32)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
    M W Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (11)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
    M1 Signal Scan MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! Discount: It will be $39 for 1 purchase!  ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to dete
    All Divergence Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.94 (16)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "All Divergences scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for
    Head and Shoulder Scanner Meta5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns.   The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner indicator  Scans All charts just by pressing
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (7)
    Indicatori
    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
    AI Next Level
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This information can then be used in conjunction with other datasets to make our
    Swing Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (6)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner   is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator st
    Head and Shoulder MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.56 (9)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** - Discount : it is not 50$, it is just 39$. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner in
    AI Swing EA Meta5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Experts
    Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
    RSI Divergences Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.77 (13)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "RSI scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullba
    RSI Divergence Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.42 (12)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "RSI scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pul
    MACD Divergences Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.4 (5)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Divergence group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction MACD divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The MACD Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pul
    Gold and Bitcoin Assistant MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Largest Market Cap belongs to Gold, Bitcoin and US30, So they have many traders and great for use in scalping. Gold and Bitcoin Assistant will earn profit on M5 time frames in Gold, Bitcoin and US30. Easy strategy comes from long years experiences, It is a piece of c
    Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (7)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
    Order Blocks Scan MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
    The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.77 (60)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
    M W Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (9)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
    Market Heartbeats Meta5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Market Heartbeat is in your hand! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free and add you in "Market Heartbeats group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The Market Heartbeat indicator with a   special enhanced algorithm   (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate .   Interestingly, this   Winner indicator   indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a tre
    M1 Signal Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! Discount: It will be $39 for 1 purchase!  ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to dete
    AI Swing MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
    QM Pattern Scanner MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.86 (7)
    Indicatori
    Discount: It will be $35 for a week or for 2 purchases!  Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and dem
    QM Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in it. RTM conc
    ABCD Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (12)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to cha
    Market Structure
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.86 (28)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel f
    Market Structure MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (5)
    Indicatori
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market. It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel for current mar
    Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.2 (5)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns based on Harmonic Trading concepts . The   Harmonic Patterns   Scanner   Sc
    Diamond Pattern Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    This is diamond! Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. Diamond Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in i
    Harmonic Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.75 (20)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
    ABCD Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (23)
    Indicatori
    ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to ch
    Filtro:
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
    285
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.07.20 15:25 
     

    Excellent indicator to setup my trading plan. Recommend!

    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:38 
     

    Wolfe wafe, based no elliots wafes give very good opportunities with low risk and very big take profit ,exellent indicator ,I recomend it very good indicator !

    MarcoEA
    138
    MarcoEA 2024.04.25 15:19 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91720
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2024.04.25 15:32
    Thank you for your warm feedback. I am so glad to hear this. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    asahi0808
    175
    asahi0808 2024.01.07 05:46 
     

    I am satisfied with this products and his quick resoponse!!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91720
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2024.04.25 15:31
    Thank you for your awesome feedback, I am so glad.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    wfarooqi
    98
    wfarooqi 2023.09.17 11:38 
     

    my excitement and gratitude for the Wolf Wave Indicator I recently purchased. The precision and clarity it provides are truly impressive, already enhancing my trading strategy. Thank you for this valuable tool that's making a real difference for me!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91720
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.09.17 12:35
    Thank you for your awesome feedback, I am so glad.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading, please share your strategy and experience in our group.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Suleiman Alhawamdah
    25152
    Suleiman Alhawamdah 2023.06.04 16:19 
     

    It is a loss of one dollar with this indicator.. Unfortunately, it is like someone catching a mirage.. When it is your turn with a signal, you find yourself involved in a lie and you find yourself drowning in loss.. It is the worst indicator in the library of indicators.. the loss of the money you paid to buy it.

    peppe12345
    191
    peppe12345 2023.05.15 08:04 
     

    one of the best wolfe wave i tried in my trading experience , im use it in my trading

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91720
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.05.15 14:50
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. 😍🌹🙏 Enjoy your trading.. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    forix7
    627
    forix7 2023.04.12 19:04 
     

    There was a signal today 12/04/23 on US500 1hr chart short,,,,if followed correctly and breakout used as setting which confirms the signal you can see just how powerful a quality signal can be, the trade can be fast at the right USA market opening times, you need to take a number of things into account not just the signal, what time of day is it around the world? what direction is the higher time frame moving in? is it a pullback or continuation trend in relation to the higher time frame trend? is the signal breakout confirmed or just and engulfing or pattern set up pre confirmation? you cannot expect a signal alone to just make you money but if you combine these wolf wave signals with some basic trading experience they can be very powerful indeed and save you a great deal of time hunting the market for set ups. Well done Rezza another quality indicator that is simple and very very effective.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91720
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.12 19:16
    Thank you for your warm feedback. I am so glad to hear this. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    L1576
    306
    L1576 2023.03.22 14:09 
     

    Amazing indicator and probably my most favorite by Author! Re-writing a review after making some adjustments to settings on indicator, and its now working like a charm! Author is great and supportive too! Wolfe Pattern is a very profitable pattern, if you follow the rules and have good risk management! You're all set! 10/10!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91720
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.06 08:43
    Thank you for your awesome feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading, please share your strategy in our group.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Jenny LK
    1993
    Jenny LK 2023.03.06 17:30 
     

    Great potential. The key is trend. See for yourself. Recommend.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91720
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.03.06 17:46
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. 😍🌹🙏 Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    elite luis
    3483
    elite luis 2023.02.27 15:23 
     

    Author scanner is the real deal! Thanks and excellent support!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91720
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.02.27 15:57
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. 😍🌹🙏 Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    tunck
    1204
    tunck 2023.02.27 02:36 
     

    Like it so far.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91720
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.02.27 08:02
    Thank you for your positive feedback. Enjoy your trading.😍🌹🙏
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Rispondi alla recensione