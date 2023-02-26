Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

Introduction:

A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. These waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of the trend. Also It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future. Wolfe Waves work based on the Elliott waves with enhanced concepts.

The Wolfe Wave Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profit and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend : Wolfe Waves Pattern



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

charts button Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point levels

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Use Fibonacci levels

Sending the alert and push notification

method Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Enable

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time

method = Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout of level