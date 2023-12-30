Recovery Manager Pro MT5

4.25

Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode.

Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor uses smart averaging, locking and partial closing. The advisor works on a custom trend indicator, which all buyers of the advisor will receive as a gift.

The key feature of the advisor is the ability to work in standby mode. As soon as another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will take over order management and open averaging orders followed by partial closure.

Setup instructions:   link

MT4 version:   link


Advisor features:
  • restores drawdowns from unprofitable positions;
  • can operate when a specified drawdown is reached;
  • uses partial closures;
  • opens averaging orders to restore unprofitable positions;
  • works with losses from other advisors or manually placed orders;
  • works according to the trend. Custom indicator for moving averages as a gift to every buyer!
  • can work both with one order and with a grid of unprofitable orders!
  • works on the current symbol;
  • automatic adjustment according to a given degree of risk.

Important!
Before launching the advisor, we recommend testing the advisor in a strategy tester or on a demo account!
Perform testing in the “Visualization” mode. Detailed information on testing in the instructions.

If you have any questions about the settings, write to me, I will be glad to help you.










Reviews 12
KineticWaveLLC
62
KineticWaveLLC 2025.08.03 15:00 
 

I purchased this Recovery EA about a week ago and have been putting it to the test. It has recovered several losing trades. It is very easy to use as most of the settings and functions are automatic. All of the hard work has been done for you. There are just a few settings that you should consider configuring that are relevant to the volatility of what you are trading, your account size, and at what percentage of drawdown you want the EA to take over trades and start the recovery process. But even these settings are not difficult to figure out and could probably be left at default and it would still succeed, that is how robust this thing is. If you message her, the author will give you the indicator that the EA uses to find it's direction. I suggest that you have the indicator on the chart with the EA so that you can see what the EA sees and understand why it's doing what it does. I would highly recommend this EA if you want a guardian watching over your account at all times! When the other EA's that you are using fail, or you mess up trading manually, this Recovery EA gives you a second chance and is very effective.

171254
1268
171254 2025.05.28 19:18 
 

I have tried the EA for recovering trades on XAUUSD M1. This is one of the best EAs for trade recovery. Many thanks to the Author.

Rom
483
Rom 2025.05.16 06:37 
 

I've been using dises EA for several months. I am very satisfied with the function and setting options. EA has already successfully saved multiple positions (closed/turned everithing in profit). If you have this EA, you have a feeling of certain safety that if something goes in wrong direction with mnual or other EAs trading, you have a rescue anchor. Of course, each trader individually choose most personally suitable way of trading in general and settings for working EAs (incl. Recovery Manager). EA Recovery Manager works very stable (no errors or interruptions of funktions/work notices). Developer always answers all questions detailed and quickly. Many thanks to Developer for such a qualitative and helpful product.

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Neil Richard Pinheiro
425
Neil Richard Pinheiro 2026.05.06 04:38 
 

I am so disappointed I bought this EA. Recovery uses a Martingale and if you trading something very volatile like XAUUSD, you will crash your account if the market goes against the Martingale. Luckily, I tried this EA on a Demo trading XAUUSD and was shocked that letting this EA takeover at a 5% drawdown resulting in my account crashing!

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2026.05.07 07:01
Hello! I am truly sorry it didn't suit your trading style. Every trader has the option to download a demo version of the EA. We have detailed instructions describing how the EA works. I strongly recommend purchasing only EAs that you understand and whose operating principles suit you. The EA doesn't use martingale. All settings are described in detail in the instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755530 The advisor's operating principle:
When locking, an opposite position is opened, which equalizes the volume of purchases and sales. Then, piece by piece, using averaging orders, the unprofitable position is closed while maintaining the locked state.
The first average order is opened according to the trend, and the following averaging orders are opened with a specified step. The averaging orders in the opposite direction will not be opened until this group of orders is closed.
KineticWaveLLC
62
KineticWaveLLC 2025.08.03 15:00 
 

I purchased this Recovery EA about a week ago and have been putting it to the test. It has recovered several losing trades. It is very easy to use as most of the settings and functions are automatic. All of the hard work has been done for you. There are just a few settings that you should consider configuring that are relevant to the volatility of what you are trading, your account size, and at what percentage of drawdown you want the EA to take over trades and start the recovery process. But even these settings are not difficult to figure out and could probably be left at default and it would still succeed, that is how robust this thing is. If you message her, the author will give you the indicator that the EA uses to find it's direction. I suggest that you have the indicator on the chart with the EA so that you can see what the EA sees and understand why it's doing what it does. I would highly recommend this EA if you want a guardian watching over your account at all times! When the other EA's that you are using fail, or you mess up trading manually, this Recovery EA gives you a second chance and is very effective.

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2025.08.04 07:51
Thank you for your detailed feedback! I am glad that you appreciated the ease of use of the advisor for recovering the drawdown.
J B
571
J B 2025.05.28 20:52 
 

Its ok. Can be better but author doesn't seem to want to improve the EA. Improvements I suggested:

- Backtesting can be improved a lot by adding backtest settings to the EA (Backtest Yes/No, Lot Size for backtest, Time of placing backtest order). This way people can quickly find the best performing settings for their symbols through a complete optimization instead of manually opening backtest orders through a panel and hoping to find the best settings for the ea.. Very time consuming..

- The EA is now only managing one side (either a BUY or SELL) for the recovery positions. I think it would better to listen to the indicator and let it open a BUY when it signals and there are already SELL positions and vice versa. Or at least add a setting in the EA for people to choose what they want.

- The drawdown calculation in % is wrong. In my case it's 10% off if I use my available equity against my balance. Probably because it doesn't take the credit amount into count.

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2025.05.29 16:17
Hello, thank you very much for your suggestions on how to improve the advisor. I am glad that you are happy with it. Unfortunately, the balance is calculated in a technically defined way and if there is a credit, it is not taken into account in the calculations of the drawdown size. This is a technical issue that cannot be avoided now.
171254
1268
171254 2025.05.28 19:18 
 

I have tried the EA for recovering trades on XAUUSD M1. This is one of the best EAs for trade recovery. Many thanks to the Author.

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2025.05.29 16:19
Hello, thank you very much for your feedback! It is great that EA is helping you effectively in trading
Rom
483
Rom 2025.05.16 06:37 
 

I've been using dises EA for several months. I am very satisfied with the function and setting options. EA has already successfully saved multiple positions (closed/turned everithing in profit). If you have this EA, you have a feeling of certain safety that if something goes in wrong direction with mnual or other EAs trading, you have a rescue anchor. Of course, each trader individually choose most personally suitable way of trading in general and settings for working EAs (incl. Recovery Manager). EA Recovery Manager works very stable (no errors or interruptions of funktions/work notices). Developer always answers all questions detailed and quickly. Many thanks to Developer for such a qualitative and helpful product.

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2025.05.29 16:21
Thank you very much for your detailed review of EA Recovery Manager Pro!
Yutthaphon Inchaiya
171
Yutthaphon Inchaiya 2025.04.02 00:20 
 

After trying the EA for recovering losing trades, I can confirm that this is the ultimate EA for trade recovery. No matter which EA you use for automated trading, if it reaches the preset loss percentage, this EA will automatically recover the trades until they can all be closed. If you want to see its results, you can check my Myfxbook, where I use it alongside Network Double to trade BTCUSD and XAUUSD. https://www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/naynum/11444447

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2025.04.02 05:56
Thank you for your feedback and for the link to Myfxbook with trading results! I am glad that RM Pro has became a part of your trading!
Justin The Trader
896
Justin The Trader 2025.03.21 03:39 
 

I had bad experiences with this EA, in different accounts, last account that use was to recover $200 and i lost $6.5K, i cant say that is bad, but need to be use it carefully.

Wolverine369
380
Wolverine369 2025.03.14 11:50 
 

My favorite EA in the store. Used it many times to get me out of bad bot trades. Simple to use. Recovers small losses quickly, large losses take some time which is understandable given the hard task recovery has to do.

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2025.03.15 17:26
Thank you for your review!
Brian James Ford
485
Brian James Ford 2025.02.03 12:15 
 

Have been using for several months - Probably the most valuable EA in my toolbox :) - With sensible application EA has recovered a very high percentage of undesirable positions. Ianina is also active on improving EA. Highly recommended.

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2025.02.04 18:09
Thank you for your feedback and recommendations!)
Jejomar Erebaren
240
Jejomar Erebaren 2025.01.27 05:44 
 

Recovered a 60% drawdown to zero with having small profits. I suggest having an automatic restore settings (restores other EAs) as it will remove all other EAs if reaches the set drawdown to gain full automation. Also to fix panel while backtesting. Overall performance as per advertise!!! Very recommended product.

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2025.01.27 07:33
Thank you very much for your feedback! I am glad that the expert was useful to you and helped to recover the drawdown.
Sante M.
130
Sante M. 2024.12.09 16:23 
 

successfully recovered 5 losing trades. excellent product

Ianina Nadirova
7145
Reply from developer Ianina Nadirova 2024.12.10 16:26
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad you liked the expert's work.
abdulaziz_af
129
abdulaziz_af 2024.11.06 21:04 
 

using since long time , excellent product . Please add start on amount by $

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