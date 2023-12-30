Recovery Manager Pro MT5
- Experts
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Ianina Nadirova⭐RECOVERY MANAGER Pro⭐
A system for recovering drawdowns
💎 MT4 Version ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108935
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 29 January 2025
- Activations: 20
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode.
The key feature of the advisor is the ability to work in standby mode. As soon as another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will take over order management and open averaging orders followed by partial closure.
Setup instructions: link
MT4 version: link
- restores drawdowns from unprofitable positions;
- can operate when a specified drawdown is reached;
- uses partial closures;
- opens averaging orders to restore unprofitable positions;
- works with losses from other advisors or manually placed orders;
- works according to the trend. Custom indicator for moving averages as a gift to every buyer!
- can work both with one order and with a grid of unprofitable orders!
- works on the current symbol;
- automatic adjustment according to a given degree of risk.
I purchased this Recovery EA about a week ago and have been putting it to the test. It has recovered several losing trades. It is very easy to use as most of the settings and functions are automatic. All of the hard work has been done for you. There are just a few settings that you should consider configuring that are relevant to the volatility of what you are trading, your account size, and at what percentage of drawdown you want the EA to take over trades and start the recovery process. But even these settings are not difficult to figure out and could probably be left at default and it would still succeed, that is how robust this thing is. If you message her, the author will give you the indicator that the EA uses to find it's direction. I suggest that you have the indicator on the chart with the EA so that you can see what the EA sees and understand why it's doing what it does. I would highly recommend this EA if you want a guardian watching over your account at all times! When the other EA's that you are using fail, or you mess up trading manually, this Recovery EA gives you a second chance and is very effective.