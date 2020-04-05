Logical Trader

GenieBull The Logical Trader is a fully automated hedging grid expert advisor for MT5. It does not predict direction. Once per cycle, inside a session window you define, it arms a pending-order straddle around the current price and lets the market choose the side. All distances adapt to volatility through ATR, so the same settings scale across symbols and market conditions.

How it trades

  • At the start of a cycle the EA places a pending straddle: a stop order on each side of price at ATR-based distances, each paired with a limit order at a better price that acts as the hedge entry.
  • The first stop order that fills starts the cycle; the opposite set is deleted automatically.
  • If price moves against an open basket, the EA adds a recovery trade each time price travels a full ATR-based distance from the last entry. Each addition increases the lot by a fixed increment you choose (arithmetic progression, not a martingale multiplier).
  • Each side manages its own exit: a virtual minimum take-profit line at the basket break-even plus an ATR buffer. Price must first run a full trailing distance beyond that line; only then a real server-side trailing stop is placed, so the exit survives a lost connection.
  • Deep baskets can switch to a break-even escape mode that closes the basket near break-even instead of waiting for the full profit target.
  • Optional account-level protections: close everything at a combined profit target, and an emergency stop that flattens all positions at a maximum floating drawdown and pauses trading until the next day.

Features

  • All entry and exit distances are ATR-based and self-adjust to volatility
  • Server-side trailing stop, safe against terminal disconnects
  • Respects broker volume limits, margin requirements and account order limits before sending any order
  • On-chart dashboard showing baskets, targets, session state and the exact reason whenever the EA is not trading
  • Exit lines drawn on the chart; rate-limited journal logging, optional e-mail and push notifications

Requirements and recommendations

  • A hedging account is required; the strategy holds buy and sell positions at the same time. It will not work correctly on netting accounts.
  • Any symbol and timeframe;
  • A VPS or an always-on terminal is recommended so grid management is never interrupted.
  • Test on a demo account first and use the strategy tester to find settings that match your balance and risk tolerance.

Input parameters

  • Lot sizing: fixed lot or auto lot per 1000 balance, lot increment per grid trade, maximum lot
  • Strategy: Trade Direction, ATR period and timeframe, straddle distance, grid spacing, profit target, trailing distance and step, break-even escape, combined profit target, maximum drawdown stop
  • Session: start and end time in HH:MM server time
  • Limits: maximum spread filter, free-margin buffer, maximum trades per side

Risk notice

This EA uses a grid recovery approach with increasing lot sizes. Like any grid system, it can accumulate significant floating drawdown during strong one-way trends. Use conservative lot settings, keep the drawdown stop enabled, and never trade money you cannot afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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