SureNAS100

  • Experts
  • Looi Kah Fung
    Looi Kah Fung

    Looi Kah Fung

    I'm an independent algorithmic trading systems developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor design, based in Malaysia. Under the A1 brand, I build institutional-style automated trading systems from the ground up — strategy logic, risk management, licensing infrastructure, and dashboard
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

WHAT IS SureNAS100 EA?

SureNAS100 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for the NAS100 index CFD on MetaTrader 5. It runs a single, fully documented strategy — the opening range breakout — rather than a basket of overlapping ideas. No martingale. No grid. No fixed-price averaging in. One trade per day, opened only on a confirmed breakout, closed by a predefined reward-to-risk target that the stop advances toward automatically as the trade proves itself.

Every position is opened on signal, never on a schedule beyond the daily session window, and every session is evaluated once, in the minutes following the New York cash market open.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

SureNAS100 EA watches the first fifteen minutes of the New York session (09:30–09:45 NY, configurable) and records the high and low of that window as the day's opening range. Before it will consider a trade, the range itself has to pass a quality check: its size is compared against the instrument's own recent average daily movement, and sessions where the range is unusually compressed — a false-breakout risk — or unusually wide — a gap or spike day where the move is largely already done — are skipped entirely for that day.

NAS100 tends to establish real intraday direction in the first hour of the US session, which is the structural reason an opening-range methodology has a genuine basis on this instrument specifically. It would not carry the same basis on an instrument that doesn't exhibit that early-session character.

Once the range is accepted, SureNAS100 EA waits for a confirmed breakout: price has to clear the range boundary by a volatility-scaled buffer, with VWAP slope, RSI, and On-Balance Volume all agreeing on direction. A price cross alone is never enough — all four conditions have to line up before an order is sent. One trade fires per day, in whichever direction confirms first (long, short, or both, configurable), and no second entry is taken once the day's trade is placed.

The stop loss starts at the opening range boundary (or, optionally, the range midpoint for a tighter initial risk). As the trade develops, the stop is walked forward through two milestones — first to the range midpoint, then to breakeven plus a small buffer — with every adjustment checked against the broker's live minimum stop distance before it is sent, so a modification is never attempted when the market has no room left to accept it. The take profit is a fixed multiple of the initial risk, set at entry and not moved unless the position rolls into the next session under carryover mode, in which case the target can tighten to a lower reward-to-risk on rollover rather than sit unchanged.

KEY FEATURES

Single, Fully Documented Strategy — one clearly defined edge, the opening range breakout, rather than several ideas layered together. Entry and exit logic are both deterministic and inspectable, not a black box.

Volatility-Normalized Regime Filter — the daily range quality check is expressed as a fraction of the instrument's own average volatility, so the filter adapts automatically as market conditions shift rather than relying on a fixed point value that goes stale.

Multi-Confirmation Entry — breakout price action, VWAP slope, RSI, and OBV all have to agree before a position opens. No single indicator can trigger a trade on its own.

Milestone-Based Stop Management — the stop advances through the range midpoint and then breakeven automatically as the trade proves itself, with every modification pre-checked against live broker stop and freeze distances so it is never rejected mid-session.

One Trade Per Day — a single, session-defined entry keeps exposure bounded and removes the compounding risk of repeated same-day re-entries after a stop-out.

News Filter — entries defer automatically around scheduled high-impact economic releases on the configured currency.

Carryover Mode (optional) — if a position is still open when the next session begins, its target can tighten to a lower reward-to-risk on rollover instead of remaining at the original target indefinitely.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid / Averaging In: NEVER
  • Exit Logic: Fixed reward-to-risk target, stop advanced through two milestones as the trade develops
  • Entries Per Day: ONE (long, short, or both — never simultaneously)
  • News Filter: ACTIVE
  • Broker-Validated Stop Modifications: ACTIVE — every stop and target change is checked against live market distance before submission
  • Volatility-Scaled Position Sizing: ACTIVE — risk-based lot sizing capped by account free margin and the broker's per-symbol volume limit

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: NAS100 (US Tech 100 index CFD) — filters and thresholds are calibrated for this instrument's volatility profile
  • Chart Timeframe: Any — the EA runs its own internal working timeframe independent of whatever chart it's attached to
  • Session: New York 09:30–09:45 opening range (configurable), with entries permitted through a configurable New York cutoff hour
  • VPS: Recommended, for reliable session-open execution timing
  • Broker: Any broker with a configurable server GMT offset; default calibration assumes a standard EET/EEST server clock

RISK WARNING

Trading index CFDs carries risk, including risk of loss of principal. The early-session directional tendency described above is a structural characteristic of how NAS100 typically behaves around the New York open, not a guarantee of future results. Past performance, whether from backtesting or live trading, does not guarantee future performance. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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