RSAS By Capitarc

RSAS MT5 -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change.

This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure you find the right inputs for your trading style.

RSAS is currently optimized for H1- EURUSD. The results can be visualized in the presented screenshots

When an overbought or oversold area appears, the expert waits for a price action confirmation to inter into the market!

Why choose RSAS MT5 (Expert Advisor)

The advisor is suitable for scalping and intraday trading.

The advisor is adaptable to all timeframes and currencies.

The indicator uses a modified and highly optimized version of RSI.

It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the expert on history.

The advisor trades are done strictly on the "Close of the bar".

It can be used as a standalone tool to be used for trading.

The advisor holds steady outcomes constantly trailing stops and steps if required.

The advisor manages risk with perfection.

The advisor has an optimum operation algorithm, therefore the terminal does not "freeze".





Recommendations on using RSAS MT5

Buy : The optimized RSI indicator line crossing the oversold level downwards, on confirmation of price action the expert looks for reversals, the trade is made and all selling positions are closed if the expert inputs have been revised.

Sell : The optimized RSI indicator line crossing the overbought level upwards, on confirmation of price action looks for reversals, the trade is made and all buying positions are closed if the expert inputs have been revised.





Advisor Inputs