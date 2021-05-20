RSAS By Capitarc

CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5

 

RSAS MT5 -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change.

This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure you find the right inputs for your trading style. 
RSAS is currently optimized for H1- EURUSD. The results can be visualized in the presented screenshots

When an overbought or oversold area appears, the expert waits for a price action confirmation to inter into the market!

Why choose RSAS MT5 (Expert Advisor)

  • The advisor is suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
  • The advisor is adaptable to all timeframes and currencies.
  • The indicator uses a modified and highly optimized version of RSI.
  • It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the expert on history.
  • The advisor trades are done strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • It can be used as a standalone tool to be used for trading.
  • The advisor holds steady outcomes constantly trailing stops and steps if required.
  • The advisor manages risk with perfection.
  • The advisor has an optimum operation algorithm, therefore the terminal does not "freeze".


Recommendations on using RSAS MT5

Buy : The optimized RSI indicator line crossing the oversold level downwards, on confirmation of price action the expert looks for reversals, the trade is made and all selling positions are closed if the expert inputs have been revised.

Sell : The optimized RSI indicator line crossing the overbought level upwards, on confirmation of price action looks for reversals, the trade is made and all buying positions are closed if the expert inputs have been revised.


Advisor Inputs

  •   OpenBUY           = true;       Open Buy positions
  •   OpenSELL          = true;       Open Sell positions
  •   CloseBySignal     = true;       Close positions By Signal
  •   InpStopLoss       = 0.0;       StopLoss for positions
  •   InpTakeProfit     = 0.0;       TakeProfit for positions
  •   InpTrailingStop   = 0;         TrailingStop  for positions
  •   RSIperiod         = 10;         RSIperiod to be used.
  •   RsiBuyLevel       = 30.0;       Determining the Rsi Buy Level
  •   RsiSellLevel      = 70.0;       Determining Rsi Sell Level
  •   InpShift          = 1;         Number of bars to shift
  •   AutoLot           = false;       AutoLot (percent from a free margin)
  •   Risk              = 10;         Risk percent from a free margin
  •   ManualLots        = 0.1;       ManualLots
  •   m_magic           = 123;       Magic number
  •   TradeComment      = "AutoTraded by RSAS";   Trade Comment
  •   InpSlippage       = 10;         Slippage
  •   timeDelay         = 0 ;           Time in hours to read new candle

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The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Experts
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
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