QuantXProTrader EA

QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor

QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy.

It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets.


Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters.

Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size

Adjust it as per your account capital and equity.


Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1 

Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart make sure that you have settings enable Press CTRL+O and tick Allow algorithmic trading.

Just place it on Chart after Refreshing or Restarting MT5 Terminal.


About QuantXsystem Products:

        Simple installation & integration into MT5

        Unlimited License after purchase (for one user)

        Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels.

        Trading indicators are displayed directly and automatically from the charts.

        Self-optimized Algorithm ready-to-use



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The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
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