TickToker

>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<<


  • The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us.
  • TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the  EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF currency pairs.
  •  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  •  EA has been tested in the strategy tester since 2018 on every tick based on real ticks.

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Symbols  EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF
 Timeframes
 Doesn't matter
 Minimum  Deposit
 150 USD
 Brokers
 Icmarkets , rannforex.com


If you have questions or need our help:

Direct massage

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Settings:


Basic input parameters for work.

******  Money_Management ********

  • Lot = Selection of a static lot, while the risk parameter should be equal to zero.
  • Risk = Lot is calculated as a% of the deposit.
  • Sl = Virtual Stop Loss.
  • MinBallance = Minimum balance for work.

******Working Time_M **********

  • Starthour = Trading start time.
  • Endhour = Trading end time
  • ExtraHourClose = Forced closing of trades
  • ExtraMinuteClose = Forced closing of trades


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How it works

  • The trading robot analyzes tick quotes.
  • Finds a channel with a width acceptable for trading and enters into transactions within the channel.
  • Stop loss is virtual.
  • We work with limit orders.
  • Only one trade is always active in the market. Another trade is opened only as the previous one is closed.

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Features:

  • This trading robot is designed to trade with the broker Icmarkets and  rannforex.com
  • This trading robot is designed for real trading on real accounts.
  • This Expert Advisor follows the FIFO rules.
  • The leverage on the account must be between 1: 100.
  • No high risk, no martingale, no grid, no hedging.

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Important:

  • A set with settings for testing and trading can be found in the comments or in the "What's New" tab.
  • Since market conditions are constantly changing, it is recommended that you optimize every every quarter, or you can contact us.

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Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor that works simultaneously on 15 pairs of major currencies EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. The Expert Advisor combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple algorithm for opening positions when the signal from the Parabolic SAR indicator changes with confirmation for two older periods. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it aver
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
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