TickToker
- Experts
-
Oxana TamburCustom Program Development
What can we do for you:
- MT4 Expert Advisors
- MT5 Expert Advisors
- Client – server systems
- Software for Windows / MacOS / Linux
- Android / iOS mobile applications
- Website development and web interfaces for trade automation
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<<
- The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us.
- TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF currency pairs.
- Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- EA has been tested in the strategy tester since 2018 on every tick based on real ticks.
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|Symbols
| EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF
| Timeframes
|Doesn't matter
| Minimum Deposit
|150 USD
| Brokers
|Icmarkets , rannforex.com
If you have questions or need our help:
Settings:
Basic input parameters for work.
****** Money_Management ********
- Lot = Selection of a static lot, while the risk parameter should be equal to zero.
- Risk = Lot is calculated as a% of the deposit.
- Sl = Virtual Stop Loss.
- MinBallance = Minimum balance for work.
******Working Time_M **********
- Starthour = Trading start time.
- Endhour = Trading end time
- ExtraHourClose = Forced closing of trades
- ExtraMinuteClose = Forced closing of trades
How it works
- The trading robot analyzes tick quotes.
- Finds a channel with a width acceptable for trading and enters into transactions within the channel.
- Stop loss is virtual.
- We work with limit orders.
- Only one trade is always active in the market. Another trade is opened only as the previous one is closed.
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Features:
- This trading robot is designed to trade with the broker Icmarkets and rannforex.com
- This trading robot is designed for real trading on real accounts.
- This Expert Advisor follows the FIFO rules.
- The leverage on the account must be between 1: 100.
- No high risk, no martingale, no grid, no hedging.
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Important:
- A set with settings for testing and trading can be found in the comments or in the "What's New" tab.
- Since market conditions are constantly changing, it is recommended that you optimize every every quarter, or you can contact us.
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