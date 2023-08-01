US30 Revolt

4.6

US30 Revolt a Technical indicator that is 100% non-repaint and appears on the current candlestick 

works on all timeframes (recommended M15,M30,H1)

The indicator is made for US30 but it can be used on other pairs as well

When a blue arrow appears look for buying opportunities 

When a orange arrow appears look for selling opportunities

Please watch the YouTube video on how to properly set up and use the indicator

Reviews 12
Epifanio Reusora
18
Epifanio Reusora 2025.02.06 02:01 
 

Nice indicator ever, it is really work. Thank you

Harry Iskandar
259
Harry Iskandar 2024.09.23 10:26 
 

good indi, could you please add alert,thank you

picinova1977
56
picinova1977 2024.08.12 08:50 
 

mt5 version! pls!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Lesedi Oliver Seilane
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TradeVision EA — Automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 TradeVision EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, designed around the proven Trade Vision buy and sell arrow indicator logic. It identifies trend reversals with precision and executes trades automatically — no manual intervention required. How It Works The EA uses a proprietary swing detection algorithm that analyses price highs, lows, and closes over a configurable displacement period (SSP). When the market s
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Epifanio Reusora
18
Epifanio Reusora 2025.02.06 02:01 
 

Nice indicator ever, it is really work. Thank you

samuelkanu
176
samuelkanu 2024.12.18 20:43 
 

Very good indicator

磊叔金价观察 行情复盘
24
磊叔金价观察 行情复盘 2024.11.25 19:27 
 

super

Harry Iskandar
259
Harry Iskandar 2024.09.23 10:26 
 

good indi, could you please add alert,thank you

Pierangelo Mafrice
420
Pierangelo Mafrice 2024.08.27 00:14 
 

Ciao, sembra un ottimo indicatore, potresti aggiungere le notifiche push per favore?? Grazie mille.

picinova1977
56
picinova1977 2024.08.12 08:50 
 

mt5 version! pls!

36558
76
36558 2024.06.04 17:19 
 

Good indicator

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.07 12:09 
 

Очень хорошо

jezza
195
jezza 2024.01.06 07:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yuk kim
632
yuk kim 2023.12.11 19:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

pipholic43
306
pipholic43 2023.09.20 17:25 
 

Nice indicator. I wish you could automate it in an EA.

80053930
631
80053930 2023.08.06 10:36 
 

super

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