Boom and crash smasher

4.51

Boom and crash smasher

free indicator that works on all timeframe from the one minute to the monthly timeframe.

the indicator is 100% non-repaint.

the indicator come with sound alerts and email push notification

the indicator appears on the current candle stick for faster entries

can be used on all charts and renko charts

orange dot is your sell signal

blue dot is your buy signal


Reviews 60
T Peddireddy
19
T Peddireddy 2025.10.17 03:31 
 

It is working great for a 1-hour candle. I built an EA around it, and it now works perfectly. Do we have any documentation on how the boom and Crasher get identified??

mohsen saadat
18
mohsen saadat 2025.07.08 03:52 
 

hi the indicator is good can i get code of this indicator?

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 12:15 
 

great product

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thermouse
25
thermouse 2026.04.24 12:08 
 

i use it with renkochart, ATR 14

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2026.02.11 10:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

damon501
14
damon501 2025.11.06 15:25 
 

ça ne fonctionne pas du tout le spike buy sort en même temps avec le signal bleu donc ça sert à rien vraiment...... cet indicateur c'est pour trader le tiks pas le spike

beetle2008
95
beetle2008 2025.10.27 21:45 
 

Very promising so far, I have found a couple of instances where it yielded false signals, so be mindful of that.

T Peddireddy
19
T Peddireddy 2025.10.17 03:31 
 

It is working great for a 1-hour candle. I built an EA around it, and it now works perfectly. Do we have any documentation on how the boom and Crasher get identified??

mohsen saadat
18
mohsen saadat 2025.07.08 03:52 
 

hi the indicator is good can i get code of this indicator?

Lesedi Oliver Seilane
81747
Reply from developer Lesedi Oliver Seilane 2025.07.08 05:34
Hello you can message me privately
Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 12:15 
 

great product

Esmat Noori
21
Esmat Noori 2025.05.05 03:39 
 

can i get code of this indicator

140163291
14
140163291 2025.04.29 13:07 
 

It does work well the biggest issue is the indicator time frame

John Joseph Cornelio
196
John Joseph Cornelio 2025.03.05 15:36 
 

would you make an EA version of this?

Adil Asgar Haider
132
Adil Asgar Haider 2025.02.02 16:40 
 

very good indicator especially when you understand boom/crash market

tully.36
144
tully.36 2024.12.31 07:50 
 

looks good thanks

byerhan
14
byerhan 2024.12.21 08:25 
 

İlginç bir tecrübe ve farklı bir gösterge. Ancak 1 dakikalıkda renk değiştirme işlemini sık yapıyor. Gösterge ile işlem verme arasında süre dazla uzun. Dolayısıyla terste kalma ihtimaliniz var. Emeğinize sağlık.

5666078
383
5666078 2024.11.27 09:16 
 

Very great. Thanks.

lesego innocent
44
lesego innocent 2024.11.13 10:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jameil
16
Jameil 2024.10.18 23:00 
 

GOOD BUT GENERATING FALSE SIGNALS ON 5M TIME FRAME. PLEASE FIX BEACUSE I GOT TRICKED

michael
92
michael 2024.07.19 03:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.24 12:34 
 

great

Otis J
110
Otis J 2024.04.08 13:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

123
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