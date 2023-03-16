Boom and crash smasher
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Boom and crash smasher
free indicator that works on all timeframe from the one minute to the monthly timeframe.
the indicator is 100% non-repaint.
the indicator come with sound alerts and email push notification
the indicator appears on the current candle stick for faster entries
can be used on all charts and renko charts
orange dot is your sell signal
blue dot is your buy signal
It is working great for a 1-hour candle. I built an EA around it, and it now works perfectly. Do we have any documentation on how the boom and Crasher get identified??