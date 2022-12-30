Market Structure Zig Zag
- Lesedi Oliver Seilane
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 27 Mart 2023
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns
new version comes with alerts, email alert and push notification alert
can be used on all pairs
can be used on all timeframes
you can add additional confirmation indicators
the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs
as well as your lower lows and lower highs
the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
Helpful and great in general! Fantastic! Thanks