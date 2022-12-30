Market Structure Zig Zag

4.64

Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns

new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert

can be used on all pairs 

can be used on all timeframes 

you can add additional confirmation indicators

the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs

as well as your lower lows and lower highs 

the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.

İncelemeler 33
GRIDANI
29
GRIDANI 2024.08.21 10:18 
 

Helpful and great in general! Fantastic! Thanks

Stanislav Melnikov
791
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.07 12:06 
 

Очень хорошо

Rey Sonajo
437
Rey Sonajo 2024.04.04 10:28 
 

Can you please also produce for MT5

Önerilen ürünler
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Reversal zones x2 free
Andrii Malakhov
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator looks for buying and selling zones, where a deal can be opened with a minimal stop loss and a better Risk Reward Ratio. The indicator is based on qualitative search of the Double top/Double bottom pattern. This version works only on USDCAD! The full version of the indicator can be purchased here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29820 Indicator operation principle Looks for local tops/bottoms which can potentially become a Reversal zone It waits for an impulse movement that
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Göstergeler
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı (The Trend Catcher): Uyarı göstergesine sahip Trend Catcher Stratejisi, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerini ve olası giriş-çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlayan dinamik Trend Catcher Stratejisi, trend yönünün net bir görsel temsilini sunar. Yatırımcılar, tercihleri ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trend tespiti yapar, olası dönüşleri sinyaller, bir takip eden du
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows
James Erasmus
Göstergeler
FTU Idioteque Gösterge MT4 platformu içindir, tek başına kullanılabilir ancak diğer göstergeler veya stratejilerle en iyi şekilde birleştirilebilir Giriş veya trend değişikliği önerisi için bir ok çizmek amacıyla macd, adx gibi çeşitli göstergeleri birleştirir Youtube'da kısa bir tanıtım videosunu izleyin: https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ Gösterge Özellikleri: Okları sat ve satın al Görsel ve sesli uyarı Trendin devamı / Erken trend değişikliği sinyali Yeni özellikler: Geçmişteki çubuk miktarıyla s
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Göstergeler
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Bu projeyi seviyorsanız, 5 yıldız incelemesi bırakın. Bu gösterge açık, yüksek, düşük ve belirtilen fiyatlar için çizer Dönem ve belirli bir zaman bölgesi için ayarlanabilir. Bunlar birçok kurumsal ve profesyonel tarafından görünen önemli seviyelerdir. tüccarlar ve daha fazla olabileceği yerleri bilmeniz için yararlı olabilir Aktif. Mevcut dönemler şunlardır: Önceki gün. Önceki Hafta. Önceki Ay. Previous Quarter. Önceki yıl. Veya: Mevcut gün. Hafta. Şimdi Ay. Şimdiki Mahallesi. Bugün yıl.
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Göstergeler
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
MACD Signals Dashboard
Mihails Babuskins
4 (4)
Göstergeler
Download directly the indicator file here. (if you can't open on MT4) MACD Indicator is one of the most popular momentum indicators among users. Searching and detecting MACD signals by the eye may not be easy. Scan Full Charts Dashboard Indicator with simple user interface and search customization panel saves time and scans all charts for MACD signals search and notifies the user with high accuracy. After finding the signal, the user was aware of the result by alerts and notifications. This ind
FREE
Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
Anton Nel
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator is a perfect tool able to compare which brokers have the lower latency. It shows us immediately which brokers are slower or faster. When you see the dot icon on the line, it means this broker is the faster one and the red line (Broker_A) is the slower one. See the example on the screenshot. How It Works? This indicator shares the prices information to and from the "shared" common data folder. It compares all the prices. The price is based on average by (Ask + Bid) / 2. There are
FREE
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Flag Trend PRO DashBoard
Zhongqu Wu
Göstergeler
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Flag Trend Pro  MT4  indicator.  Down load the indicator:  Flag Trend Pro  The   Dashboard      will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Gold Pro MT4   all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!! How to understand the status: symbol -  Fill All the Pair what you want. M1, M5, M15,M3
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Göstergeler
TMA AI Bands göstergesi, dinamik üst ve alt bantlar ile grafiğe doğrudan çizilen net alım/satım okları içeren Üçgensel Hareketli Ortalama (TMA) temellidir. Adaptif optimizasyon için entegre AI özelliği sunar ve yeniden boyama yapmaz, fiyat bantlara dokunduğunda hassas tersine dönüş sinyalleri sağlar. * Pariteler: Tüm döviz pariteleriyle çalışır * Önerilen zaman dilimleri: D1 / W1 / MN * Yapılandırılabilir harici değişkenler:   * TimeFrame – hesaplama periyodu   * HalfLength – ortalamanın y
GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Göstergeler
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Nas100 Killer V2
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Nas100 killer V2 (See video of how we test the indicator live) 1000% non-repaint indicator appears on current candlestick. Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. Works on pairs such as (NAS100, US30, SPX500, and Gold) The indicator is strictly for scalping do not hold trades for too long. Orange arrows look for selling opportunities. Light Blue arrows look for buying opportunities. 
Boom and crash smasher
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.5 (46)
Göstergeler
Boom and crash smasher free indicator that works on all timeframe from the one minute to the monthly timeframe. the indicator is 100% non-repaint. the indicator come with sound alerts and email push notification the indicator appears on the current candle stick for faster entries can be used on all charts and renko charts orange dot is your sell signal blue dot is your buy signal
FREE
Semafor Entry Pro
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Non-repaint price action pattern based indicator works on all timeframe  the indicator is based on a 123 Triangle pattern that happens everyday on the market  the indicator will point out the pattern for you and you can turn on Fib level to see your take profit. Blue triangle is a buy signal Red triangle is a sell signal horizonal blue and red lines is an indication to place your trail stop loss one price has reached that area only entry when the triangle has fully formed
Boom and Crash Gold Miner v2
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Boom and Crash Gold miner v2 Trading indicator based on market momentum works on m1 for boom and crash 1000 and M5 time frame for normal trading pairs wait for blue arrow to appear plus change of candle stick color and candlesticks must be above the 2 modified moving averages then you can buy the market. wait for orange arrow to appear plus change of candle stick color and candlesticks must be below the 2 modified moving averages  then you can sell the market.
Trade vision buy and sell arrow
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
non-repaint free MT5 technical indicator works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Trade vision buy and sell arrow comes with Push Alerts purple arrow look for selling opportunities white arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades.
FREE
Nasdaq Savages
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Nasdaq Savages Non-repaint indicator  works on all timeframes 1 minute to 15 minutes timeframe for scalpers. 30 Minutes to Monthly timeframe for swing traders The Nasdaq Savages indicator comes with a top right info tab which tells you about the current buy or sell signal, Profit in pips, Stop loss and Target Red arrow is your sell entry signal the white right tick is your exit signal and take profit hit signal Light blue arrow is your buy entry signal the white right tick is your exit signal an
SMC Traders
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.1 (10)
Göstergeler
SMC Traders is a non-repaint indicator that is based on Price Action The indicator uses current market structure to predict future reversals. The indicator can be used with our free Market structure zig zag which can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91579 Please note to find the HH AND HL CLINK ON LINK ABOVE Timeframes: 15 minutes for scalping 1 Hour for swing trading Purple Arrow look for sells in conjunction with LL White Arrow look for buys in conjunction with HL
FREE
Boom and Crash Gold Miner v2 Trend
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
3.6 (5)
Göstergeler
Boom and crash Gold Miner v2 trend histogram which works in conjunction with the indicator above that has arrows as shown in the video. PLEASE Note: That the top indicator and the bottom indicator are two separate indicators. the top indicator is  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98066 the bottom one is free. which is the histogram at the bottom.  the trend histogram trading tool that helps to easy detect the trend blue color indicates an uptrend. Orange color is a down trend. 
FREE
Up down Non Repaint
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Up down Non-repaint is an MT4 indicator made to give accurate signals without disappearing. Magenta/Pink Arrow is your sell signal. white Arrow is your buy signal. indicator works on all pairs and timeframes 1 minute to Monthly timeframe. indicator is made for scalping do not hold trades for too long  once arrows show the same direction you can add more entries  all the best.!!  
FREE
Double Arrow ArrZZx2
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Here is the Double Arrow ArrZZx2 indicator that works best on 5 minutes time frame with Alerts. Good for pairs like NAS100, US30, GER30 and XAUUSD Your buy entry or Sell entry is on the second arrow of the Arr zzz  You can confirm your second arrow with Fibonacci retracement levels the 50% level and the 61.8% which is the golden zone The double is good on strong trending markets look for the breakout on the second arrow  Look at the screenshots for examples. 
US30 Revolt
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
US30 Revolt a Technical indicator that is 100% non-repaint and appears on the current candlestick  works on all timeframes (recommended M15,M30,H1) The indicator is made for US30 but it can be used on other pairs as well When a blue arrow appears look for buying opportunities  When a orange arrow appears look for selling opportunities Please watch the YouTube video on how to properly set up and use the indicator
FREE
Median Renko Terminator
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Median Renko Terminator works best with renko charts if you do not have a renko chart generator I will email it to you for free and give you the correct settings for scalping or to swing trade NON-REPAINT  COMES WITH ALERTS WHEN THERE IS A SIGNAL Conditions to sell: big purple arrow shows you the direction first then you take the small purple arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow. Conditions to buy: big white arrow shows you the up direction first then you take small white arrow
Hidden Support And Resistance
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Göstergeler
updated hidden market support and resistance. this indicator is made for new current market that has new support and resistance that some traders struggle to see. The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1-minute timeframe to the monthly One Trading tip to use When price is at resistance and the indicator appears wait for a bearish candle to close then enter a sell trade. Same applies for a buy trade when price reaches support level, and the indicator appears wait for the bullish candle
FREE
Vix 75 Fractal Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Volality 75 Fractal Scalper Non-repaint The arrows appear on the current candle.  momentum and trend based strategy Works on all timeframes from the 1 Minute to the Monthly timeframe Bollinger bands have been added to show the trend direction whether its bullish or bearish Blue fractal arrow is your buy entry Orange fractal arrow is your sell entry you can use the Vix 75 fractal scalper in combination with other indicators.   
Boom and crash Crazy Ma scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Here is the boom and crash crazy Ma scalper a secretly coded color MA that is 1000% NON-REPAINT Works best on boom and crash 1000 Can be used on all timeframes from the 1 Minute timeframe to the Monthly timeframe  The indicator is also a multi-time frame indicator you can select which timeframe to use The indicator is made for scalping purposes. as the trend changes the color of the indicator changes all well  
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend. Non-repaint. Can be used on all timeframes 1 minute for scalpers. 5 minute to monthly timeframe for swing trading. works on all boom and crash pairs Crash300, Crash500, Crash1000. Boom300, Boom500, Boom1000. Green histogram colour means the trend is up(bullish) Buy signal. Dark orange histogram colour means the trend is down(bearish) Sell signal.
Hellcat Trend Channel
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Non repaint color trend channel lower and upper bands show the current support and resistance  once price touches the lower band Blue Arrow  will appear and a green color indicating a bullish trend is your buy entry. the arrow will not disappear. once price touches the upper band Red Arrow will appear and a red color indicating a bearish trend is your sell entry. the arrow will not disappear. the trend channel is made for all timeframes and works on all pairs.
Hellcat entry ma
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Highly advanced moving average  - NON-REPAINT - Fast entries without lag. - Works on all timeframe recommended M5 AND M15 Orange arrow is a sell entry exit on opposite signal with is green arrow. Green arrow is a buy entry exit on opposite signal with is orange arrow. the ma will show double green arrows which indicates a strong up trend. the ma will show red arrows which indicates a strong down trend. Works on all pairs Low spread broker is highly recommended
Filtrele:
Mhmd Mstfy ʿBdaljwad Ahmd
122
Mhmd Mstfy ʿBdaljwad Ahmd 2025.05.22 10:05 
 

thank

fairuz1975
14
fairuz1975 2024.10.28 00:33 
 

do u have for mt5?

NaraChid
81
NaraChid 2024.10.27 09:37 
 

Very Helpful. Good Buy

jj624038
144
jj624038 2024.10.14 17:42 
 

Dirba gerai ,tai sveikintina .O ar naudingas ,na kiekvienam savo.

Martin Brown
802
Martin Brown 2024.09.04 14:27 
 

This is the key to making money consistently in the market. Pair it with a good channels indicator and Fibonacci tool. Keep track of it on every timeframe. It simplifies the entire process.

Damon Knight
300
Damon Knight 2024.09.03 20:23 
 

NOT A GOOD PRODUCT. AUTHOR SEEMS TO BE A SCAMMER AS WANTED ME TO PAY FOR ADDITIONAL SERVICES OUTSIDE OF MQL5 WHICH COULD HAVE BEEN EASILY ADDED HERE. I CAN SEE WHY ITS A FREE PRODUCT.

GRIDANI
29
GRIDANI 2024.08.21 10:18 
 

Helpful and great in general! Fantastic! Thanks

jenaustria
259
jenaustria 2024.05.18 09:47 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:37 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:21 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Stanislav Melnikov
791
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.07 12:06 
 

Очень хорошо

Rey Sonajo
437
Rey Sonajo 2024.04.04 10:28 
 

Can you please also produce for MT5

Sri Charan
459
Sri Charan 2024.02.25 19:46 
 

Excellent Indicator. Very Useful!

eryuechunshen
661
eryuechunshen 2024.02.01 20:48 
 

This is an excellent indicator and very helpful, thank you and wish you good health and happiness!

23096481
29
23096481 2024.01.20 11:13 
 

I've always wanted to see how ZIGZAG converges. First of all, I think it's a step-by-step thing.

NAUSHAD MANSOOR
36
NAUSHAD MANSOOR 2024.01.10 06:43 
 

One of the best indicator to trade with.

William Leslie Van Oord
133
William Leslie Van Oord 2024.01.06 10:44 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

[Silindi] 2023.12.27 16:46 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

wuzzy66
1008
wuzzy66 2023.12.15 23:09 
 

The best indicator if you understand market structure the only indicator you only need to trade with this indicator would be your holy grail can this indicator is a game changer

pallab das
117
pallab das 2023.12.13 14:47 
 

If used correctly, this is an excellent and useful indicator. Good work.

12
İncelemeye yanıt