WPR Candle Sniper

WPR Candle Sniper – Precision Reversal Arrows on the Current Candle!

Discover the ultimate edge in momentum trading with WPR Candle Sniper, a powerful MT4 indicator based on the classic Williams Percent Range (WPR) oscillator. This tool delivers crystal-clear buy and sell arrow signals directly on the current (live) candle, allowing you to act instantly without waiting for bar closure.


Key Features:

Non-Repainting & No Redraw – Once an arrow appears, it stays fixed forever. No frustrating signal changes!

Real-Time Signals on Current Candle – Arrows plot immediately as the WPR hits extreme levels, giving you the fastest possible entry for scalping or intraday trades.

Optimized for M15 Timeframe – Designed and tested to perform exceptionally on the 15-minute chart across all currency pairs (majors, minors, exotics), making it ideal for active day traders.

Clear Visual Alerts – Blue upward arrows for BUY opportunities (oversold reversals) and red downward arrows for SELL (overbought conditions). Simple, clean chart with no clutter.

100% Non-Lagging – Signals are generated in real time based on the ongoing candle's price action relative to the WPR calculation, helping you capture reversals at their earliest stage.
