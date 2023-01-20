The best 2 SMA Crossover MT4 EA

This EA trades by the indication oo simple MA Crossover to decide when to open Long or Short orders.

  1. It is provided with a data panel whith your account position informations;
  2. It uses Trailing Stop Loss tecnichs in order to keep your profit and not leting it go away;
  3. It opens new orders automatically;
  4. Automatically it sets Take Profit and Stop Loss values;
  5. The EA inputs may be changed by the user and may be optimized by using the MT4 strategy tester;
  6. The user may set the maximum number of simultaneos orders to open;
  7. It is very simple and easy to use.

Inputs:

  • Volume
  • Take Profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop Loss
  • Maximum Number of Orders
  • Magic Number
  • MA1 Period
  • MA1 Shift
  • MA1 Line Color
  • MA2 Period
  • MA2 Shift
  • MA2 Line Color


This EA's inputs are optimized for trading the asset EURUSD at the timeframe M15 and FBS broker at the month of July of 2022. The user may use the MT4 strategy tester to optimize the EA's inputs according to needs.

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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