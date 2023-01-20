The best 2 SMA Crossover MT4 EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 January 2023
- Activations: 5
This EA trades by the indication oo simple MA Crossover to decide when to open Long or Short orders.
- It is provided with a data panel whith your account position informations;
- It uses Trailing Stop Loss tecnichs in order to keep your profit and not leting it go away;
- It opens new orders automatically;
- Automatically it sets Take Profit and Stop Loss values;
- The EA inputs may be changed by the user and may be optimized by using the MT4 strategy tester;
- The user may set the maximum number of simultaneos orders to open;
- It is very simple and easy to use.
Inputs:
- Volume
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Trailing Stop Loss
- Maximum Number of Orders
- Magic Number
- MA1 Period
- MA1 Shift
- MA1 Line Color
- MA2 Period
- MA2 Shift
- MA2 Line Color
This EA's inputs are optimized for trading the asset EURUSD at the timeframe M15 and FBS broker at the month of July of 2022. The user may use the MT4 strategy tester to optimize the EA's inputs according to needs.