Panda EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 17 August 2020
- Activations: 5
The Panda EA trading system is based on the analysis of price action, and it monitors the trend reversals. The operation principle is similar to trailing stop, with the exception that this system helps in finding the entry points, plus additional filters.
Parameters
- Level: Level of the price channel (in points), for the analysis.
- The_number_of_levels: The number of levels.
- StopLoss: Stop loss.
- TakeProfit: Take Profit.
- TrailingStop: Trailing stop, works based on the order opening price, set 0 to disable.
- Lot: Fixed lot size
- MoneyManagement: Use money management or fixed lot size.
- Risk: Risk percentage of your balance when using money management.
- MagicNumber: Magic number.
- Trade_Comment: Comment to trades.
HI this is a very good expert, have back tested even into daily time frame with 600% result over 12mth with 1000 start,no optimization, am going to run into live acct soon,