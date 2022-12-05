XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4

5

XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the direction of the signal changes. 

Parameters:

  • Indicator’s colors (Green &Red/Blue) – choice of color display on the panels
  • DistanceX/Y (number) – location of the panel on the charts
  • Show Period H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – choice of timeframes for which panel is displayed
  • Sound Alert H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – activation of alerts as pop-up windows on signal’s direction change
  • Mail Alert H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – activation of sending mail alerts on signal’s direction change

Info:
The best results are generated from the H1 timeframe and also when all TFs show a signal in the same direction. You can use the indicator to show individual periods, e.g. M5+H1 or M5,M15,M30,H1 or just one.


Recensioni 5
Dominic Isaiah
89
Dominic Isaiah 2025.11.11 17:37 
 

Works well and serves the purpose

Rich8989
638
Rich8989 2025.07.26 06:15 
 

good indicator. many thanks for sharing

liyanbin
35
liyanbin 2023.10.29 03:31 
 

你好，复盘模拟使用了一下，我有点疑惑各周期面版上显示的用处，比如百分比代表什么用途，中间的能量柱又代表什么，最右边的箭头又代表什么？谢谢您的解答

Dominic Isaiah
89
Dominic Isaiah 2025.11.11 17:37 
 

Works well and serves the purpose

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.11.11 17:53
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Rich8989
638
Rich8989 2025.07.26 06:15 
 

good indicator. many thanks for sharing

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.26 09:52
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
liyanbin
35
liyanbin 2023.10.29 03:31 
 

你好，复盘模拟使用了一下，我有点疑惑各周期面版上显示的用处，比如百分比代表什么用途，中间的能量柱又代表什么，最右边的箭头又代表什么？谢谢您的解答

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.10.29 09:38
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Harvey Franco
201
Harvey Franco 2023.08.30 22:06 
 

Very good results since been used. 5+ stars!

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.08.31 00:04
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2023.03.14 07:22 
 

Great product

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2023.04.12 19:12
You are welcome, thank you👍📊
