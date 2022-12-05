XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- MQL TOOLS SL
- Versione: 1.0
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the direction of the signal changes.
Parameters:
- Indicator’s colors (Green &Red/Blue) – choice of color display on the panels
- DistanceX/Y (number) – location of the panel on the charts
- Show Period H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – choice of timeframes for which panel is displayed
- Sound Alert H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – activation of alerts as pop-up windows on signal’s direction change
- Mail Alert H1/M30/M15/M5 (true/false) – activation of sending mail alerts on signal’s direction change
Info:
The best results are generated from the H1 timeframe and also when all TFs show a signal in the same direction. You can use the indicator to show individual periods, e.g. M5+H1 or M5,M15,M30,H1 or just one.
Works well and serves the purpose