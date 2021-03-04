One Click Close Pro MT4

OneClickClose-Pro EA allow users to easily close all positions at once with multiple options with simple UI.

Options Includes::
        1. Close All Positions
        2. Close All Buy Positions
        3. Close All Sell Positions
        4. Close All Position GreaterThan or Equal to Profit
        5. Close All Position LessThan or Equal to Profit
        6. Close All Position By Symbol
        7. Option to Set Deviation
        8. Option to Set Maximum Retry (If position close fails)


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61396
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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One Click Close Pro
Naveen Raj R
1 (3)
Utilities
OneClickClose-Pro EA allow users to easily close all positions at once with multiple options with simple UI. Options Includes::         1. Close All Positions         2. Close All Buy Positions         3. Close All Sell Positions         4. Close All Position GreaterThan or Equal to Profit         5. Close All Position LessThan or Equal to Profit         6. Close All Position By Symbol         7. Option to Set Deviation         8. Option to Set Maximum Retry (If position close fails) MT4 Versio
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Charlie Sierra
172
Charlie Sierra 2022.09.15 07:47 
 

any changes made to the parameters will resulting in the closure of the whole chart window... maybe a bug?

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