Close All Orders FullScreen

Close all opened orders of All charts at defined values... You can define Stop Loss and close pending orders. This EA is setup to close All orders of All charts.


S‌ettings

  • useTP - True/False (use it to close all opened orders at defined TakeProfit)
  • TP - defined take profit to close opened orders
  • useSL - True/False (use it to close all opened orders at defined StopLoss)
  • SL - defined stop loss to close opened orders
  • PendingOrders - True/False (close pending orders with all orders after reaching defined profit or stop loss)

Use it on any chart with black setup (background, grid etc.)

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The Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) combines a single EMA, a double EMA and a triple EMA. TEMA = 3*EMA - 3*EMA(EMA) + EMA(EMA(EMA)) Setting is very easy, you must set only period of one EMA. I prefer to use two TEMAs for accurate signal. Settings Period of EMA - defined period of EMA. Test it on Demo account before Real Account. Trading is risky and at your own risk.
Aero Trender
Vratislav Tukal
Indicators
This indicator is based on ADX, RSI and CCI. Each indicator show trend arrows on each timeframe. If all arrows are in the same trend, the SELL/BUY signal is the strongest. Settings Spread Threshold - value of spread threshold ADX Setup ADX Period ADX Price - price of ADX (Close, Open, High, Low, Median(High + Low)/2, Typical(High + Low + Close)/3, Weighted(High + Low + Close + Close)/4). Level of ADX Trend - ADX level Strong of ADX Trend - ADX for Strong Signal RSI Setup M1...MN period Price -
Aeronic
Vratislav Tukal
Experts
This robot is based on Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI indicator. When the Bollinger Bands is in the right level (upper band for Sell signal or lower band for Buy signal), Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI are in the right level, order is open. If the trend is not correct, system open other orders at specified distance. T‌he EA trade on any symbol, on any timeframe (recommended optimization for specific timeframe). Minimum recommended deposit is 1000$ with 0.01 Lot for 7 major
Trend AutoCatcher
Vratislav Tukal
Indicators
This indicator is based on CCIs indicators and is fully automated. Line shows trendline by CCIs. This indicator calculates CCIs of All timeframes and shows current line on each timeframe. You can use it on any timeframe you wish, trendline is calculated for this timeframe. Settings are not needed. Test it on Demo account before Real Account. Trading is risky. You trade at your own risk.
Aero Trailed
Vratislav Tukal
Utilities
This type of EA does not open orders itself. (in backtest mode it open random orders for visualizing, how EA works) This utility is for manual trader, who like trading with Trailing Stops and want automatically trail stop loss of opened positions by preferred algorithm. This EA using one of the seven algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, Profit and Points) to catch the trend. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions. You can filter ope
Aero Trailed EA
Vratislav Tukal
Experts
This EA using one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, and Points) to catch the best Take profit and two MAs to enter the trade. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions. You can filter opened positions by Magic Number. Works on any timeframe and any pair. Base setup is ideal for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD on M15 timeframe with 500 USD Deposit. Settings ________SETUP_FOR_ENTER_____ MA Timeframe - timeframe for MAs enter MA 1 Pe
Aero Trade Panel New
Vratislav Tukal
Utilities
This utility is for opening and closing orders. The panel shows the number of opened Sell/Buy orders, Sell/Buy profit, chart profit and account profit. You can close Sell orders, Buy orders, chart profit and account profit in one click. You can setup magic number for orders opened by this utility. Settings Base Lot size Use automatic TP and SL in your currency  - set for calc automatic TP and SL TP and SL  - in pips or your broker currency Take Profit  - pips/currency Stop Loss  - pips/currency
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Wan Suryolaksono
2007
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.08.10 01:58 
 

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Raja
966
Raja 2020.10.14 10:51 
 

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Saleh Alghanem
1690
Saleh Alghanem 2020.05.16 10:36 
 

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Mikhail Gorenberg
1533
Mikhail Gorenberg 2020.03.13 01:48 
 

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Sandy Wahyudi
578
Sandy Wahyudi 2019.03.14 16:04 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 15:53 
 

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Bojan Marinkovic
290
Bojan Marinkovic 2018.05.17 20:19 
 

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Василий Прохоровский
18
Василий Прохоровский 2018.03.07 06:54 
 

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Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.26 09:29 
 

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Gennady Sergienko
19872
Gennady Sergienko 2017.04.14 17:58 
 

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