MT4 Trading Control Panel

The Trading Control Panel EA let you:

- Calculated lot size based on the (% or $ risk)

- Place multiple (Market/Limit/Stop) trades at same time

- Manage all open trades (move SL to BE, take partial profit, close all trades)

This is a handy tool for those who wont to open multiple orders without spending time on lot calculations.

When opening multiple orders the first order has the first TP and all other orders get the second TP.

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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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MT5 Trading Control Panel
Ludo Frisch
Utilities
The Trading Control Panel EA let you: - Calculated lot size based on the (% or $ risk) - Place multiple (Market/Limit/Stop) trades at same time - Manage all open trades (move SL to BE, take partial profit, close all trades) This is a handy tool for those who wont to open multiple orders without spending time on lot calculations. When opening multiple orders the first order has the first TP and all other orders get the second TP.
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