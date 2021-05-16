Aero Trailed EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.47
- Updated: 29 September 2021
- Activations: 10
This EA using one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, and Points) to catch the best Take profit and two MAs to enter the trade. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions.
You can filter opened positions by Magic Number. Works on any timeframe and any pair. Base setup is ideal for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD on M15 timeframe with 500 USD Deposit.
Settings
- ________SETUP_FOR_ENTER_____
- MA Timeframe - timeframe for MAs enter
- MA 1 Period - slow MA period
- MA 2 Period - fast MA period
- MA Method - type of MAs
- MA Price - type of applied prices for MAs
- MA Shiff
- ______ORDERS_MANAGEMENT_______
- Type of order - Stop order or Normal order
- Distance of Stop order - distance in pips for start stop order
- Expiration time for Stop Order ( in minutes ) - set time in minutes for expiration of start stop order
- Close Stop Order on Reverse signal - set for close stop orders in reverse trend
- Trade only one direction - set for trading only one direction or both directions together
- Close All Orders on Reverse signal - close open orders, if reverse signal is activated
- Lot size - base lot size for trading
- Stop Loss - set Stop Loss in your broker´s currency
- Multiplier - set multiplier for Multi orders
- Distance of Multi Orders - distance in pips for Multi orders
- __________TRAIL_SETUP__________
- Trailing method - choose one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, Points)
- Start Trail in points - distance, where trailing start
- Minimum Profit in points - set minimal profit pips
- Trail Step in points - step of trailing points
- Use breakeven - set to breakeven your orders
- Use Virtual Trailing Stop - set for invisible SL(TP) for your broker
- Magic number filter ( 0 - All Orders ) - filter your orders by Magic number
- ____TRAIL_INDICATORS_SETUP_____
- Timeframe for indicator - timeframe for choosen indicator of algorithm
- MA period for MA Method - period for MA indicator
- Mode for MA Method - method for MA indicator
- Price for MA Method - price method for MA indicator
- SAR Step for SAR Method - SAR step setup
- SAR Maximum for SAR Method - SAR maximum
- ATR period for ATR Method - period for ATR indicator
- _________OTHER_SETUP___________
- Show Info panel - true/false to use Info panel
- Send Alerts - true/false
- Send Push Notifications - true/false
- Font Color of Info - color for font
- Background Color of Info - color of info panel background
- Corner of Info Panels - left/right
- Magic number filter - define magic number to filter orders
Test it on Demo account before Real Account.
Trading is risky. You trade at your own risk.
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