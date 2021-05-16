Aero Trailed EA

This EA using one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, and Points) to catch the best Take profit and two MAs to enter the trade. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions.

You can filter opened positions by Magic Number. Works on any timeframe and any pair. Base setup is ideal for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD on M15 timeframe with 500 USD Deposit.





Settings

________SETUP_FOR_ENTER_____

MA Timeframe - timeframe for MAs enter

timeframe for MAs enter MA 1 Period - slow MA period

slow MA period MA 2 Period - fast MA period

fast MA period MA Method - type of MAs

type of MAs MA Price - type of applied prices for MAs

type of applied prices for MAs MA Shiff

______ORDERS_MANAGEMENT_______

Type of order - Stop order or Normal order

Stop order or Normal order Distance of Stop order - distance in pips for start stop order

distance in pips for start stop order Expiration time for Stop Order ( in minutes ) - set time in minutes for expiration of start stop order

set time in minutes for expiration of start stop order Close Stop Order on Reverse signal - set for close stop orders in reverse trend

set for close stop orders in reverse trend Trade only one direction - set for trading only one direction or both directions together

set for trading only one direction or both directions together Close All Orders on Reverse signal - close open orders, if reverse signal is activated

close open orders, if reverse signal is activated Lot size - base lot size for trading

base lot size for trading Stop Loss - set Stop Loss in your broker´s currency

set Stop Loss in your broker´s currency Multiplier - set multiplier for Multi orders

set multiplier for Multi orders Distance of Multi Orders - distance in pips for Multi orders

__________TRAIL_SETUP__________

Trailing method - choose one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, Points)

choose one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, Points) Start Trail in points - distance, where trailing start

distance, where trailing start Minimum Profit in points - set minimal profit pips

set minimal profit pips Trail Step in points - step of trailing points

step of trailing points Use breakeven - set to breakeven your orders

set to breakeven your orders Use Virtual Trailing Stop - set for invisible SL(TP) for your broker

set for invisible SL(TP) for your broker Magic number filter ( 0 - All Orders ) - filter your orders by Magic number

____TRAIL_INDICATORS_SETUP_____

Timeframe for indicator - timeframe for choosen indicator of algorithm

- timeframe for choosen indicator of algorithm MA period for MA Method - period for MA indicator

- period for MA indicator Mode for MA Method - method for MA indicator

- method for MA indicator Price for MA Method - price method for MA indicator

- price method for MA indicator SAR Step for SAR Method - SAR step setup

- SAR step setup SAR Maximum for SAR Method - SAR maximum

- SAR maximum ATR period for ATR Method - period for ATR indicator

_________OTHER_SETUP___________

Show Info panel - true/false to use Info panel

- true/false to use Info panel Send Alerts - true/false

true/false Send Push Notifications - true/false

true/false Font Color of Info - color for font

- color for font Background Color of Info - color of info panel background

- color of info panel background Corner of Info Panels - left/right

- left/right Magic number filter - define magic number to filter orders

Test it on Demo account before Real Account.

Trading is risky. You trade at your own risk.



