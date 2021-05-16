Aero Trailed EA

This EA using one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, and Points) to catch the best Take profit and two MAs to enter the trade. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions.

You can filter opened positions by Magic Number. Works on any timeframe and any pair. Base setup is ideal for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD on M15 timeframe with 500 USD Deposit.


Settings

  • ________SETUP_FOR_ENTER_____
  • MA Timeframe - timeframe for MAs enter
  • MA 1 Period - slow MA period
  • MA 2 Period - fast MA period
  • MA Method - type of MAs
  • MA Price - type of applied prices for MAs
  • MA Shiff
  • ______ORDERS_MANAGEMENT_______
  • Type of order - Stop order or Normal order
  • Distance of Stop order - distance in pips for start stop order
  • Expiration time for Stop Order ( in minutes ) - set time in minutes for expiration of start stop order
  • Close Stop Order on Reverse signal - set for close stop orders in reverse trend
  • Trade only one direction - set for trading only one direction or both directions together
  • Close All Orders on Reverse signal - close open orders, if reverse signal is activated
  • Lot size - base lot size for trading
  • Stop Loss -  set Stop Loss in your broker´s currency
  • Multiplier - set multiplier for Multi orders
  • Distance of Multi Orders - distance in pips for Multi orders
  • __________TRAIL_SETUP__________
  • Trailing method - choose one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, Points)
  • Start Trail in points - distance, where trailing start
  • Minimum Profit in points - set minimal profit pips
  • Trail Step in points - step of trailing points
  • Use breakeven - set to breakeven your orders
  • Use Virtual Trailing Stop - set for invisible SL(TP) for your broker
  • Magic number filter ( 0 - All Orders ) - filter your orders by Magic number
  • ____TRAIL_INDICATORS_SETUP_____
  • Timeframe for indicator - timeframe for choosen indicator of algorithm
  • MA period for MA Method - period for MA indicator
  • Mode for MA Method - method for MA indicator
  • Price for MA Method - price method for MA indicator
  • SAR Step for SAR Method - SAR step setup
  • SAR Maximum for SAR Method - SAR maximum
  • ATR period for ATR Method - period for ATR indicator
  • _________OTHER_SETUP___________
  • Show Info panel - true/false to use Info panel
  • Send Alerts - true/false
  • Send Push Notifications - true/false
  • Font Color of Info - color for font
  • Background Color of Info - color of info panel background
  • Corner of Info Panels - left/right
  • Magic number filter - define magic number to filter orders

Test it on Demo account before Real Account.

Trading is risky. You trade at your own risk.


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XG Gold Robot MT4
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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This utility is for opening and closing orders. The panel shows the number of opened Sell/Buy orders, Sell/Buy profit, chart profit and account profit. You can close Sell orders, Buy orders, chart profit and account profit in one click. You can setup magic number for orders opened by this utility. Settings Base Lot size Use automatic TP and SL in your currency  - set for calc automatic TP and SL TP and SL  - in pips or your broker currency Take Profit  - pips/currency Stop Loss  - pips/currency
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Giordan Costa
1220
Giordan Costa 2021.06.28 15:56 
 

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Vratislav Tukal
2382
Reply from developer Vratislav Tukal 2021.09.06 10:29
thank you...
Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.05.24 14:58 
 

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Vratislav Tukal
2382
Reply from developer Vratislav Tukal 2021.05.24 15:26
Thank you too...
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.20 18:31 
 

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Vratislav Tukal
2382
Reply from developer Vratislav Tukal 2021.05.20 18:58
thank you...
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