Aero Trade Panel New

This utility is for opening and closing orders. The panel shows the number of opened Sell/Buy orders, Sell/Buy profit, chart profit and account profit.

You can close Sell orders, Buy orders, chart profit and account profit in one click. You can setup magic number for orders opened by this utility.





Settings

Base Lot size

Use automatic TP and SL in your currency - set for calc automatic TP and SL

- set for calc automatic TP and SL TP and SL - in pips or your broker currency

- in pips or your broker currency Take Profit - pips/currency

- pips/currency Stop Loss - pips/currency

- pips/currency Account Take Profit in your currency

Account Stop Loss in your currency

Use Breakeven

Use Info Panels

Corner of Info Panels

X-Position of Panel

Y-Position of Panel

Font Color

Background Color

Magic number for Trade Panel Order

Test it on Demo account before using on Real account.



