Aero Trender

This indicator is based on ADX, RSI and CCI. Each indicator show trend arrows on each timeframe. If all arrows are in the same trend, the SELL/BUY signal is the strongest.


Settings

  • Spread Threshold - value of spread threshold

ADX Setup

  • ADX Period
  • ADX Price - price of ADX (Close, Open, High, Low, Median(High + Low)/2, Typical(High + Low + Close)/3, Weighted(High + Low + Close + Close)/4).
  • Level of ADX Trend - ADX level
  • Strong of ADX Trend - ADX for Strong Signal

RSI Setup

  • M1...MN period
  • Price - price of RSI (Close, Open, High, Low, Median(High + Low)/2, Typical(High + Low + Close)/3, Weighted(High + Low + Close + Close)/4).

CCI Setup

  • M1...MN period
  • Price - price of CCI (Close, Open, High, Low, Median(High + Low)/2, Typical(High + Low + Close)/3, Weighted(High + Low + Close + Close)/4).

Test it on Demo account before Real Account.

Trading is risky and at your own risk.
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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omega6
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omega6 2017.11.09 11:09 
 

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Andrea Porubska
1068
Andrea Porubska 2017.10.20 15:55 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.05.16 01:59 
 

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