Aero Trender
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 27 July 2017
- Activations: 10
This indicator is based on ADX, RSI and CCI. Each indicator show trend arrows on each timeframe. If all arrows are in the same trend, the SELL/BUY signal is the strongest.
Settings
- Spread Threshold - value of spread threshold
ADX Setup
- ADX Period
- ADX Price - price of ADX (Close, Open, High, Low, Median(High + Low)/2, Typical(High + Low + Close)/3, Weighted(High + Low + Close + Close)/4).
- Level of ADX Trend - ADX level
- Strong of ADX Trend - ADX for Strong Signal
RSI Setup
- M1...MN period
- Price - price of RSI (Close, Open, High, Low, Median(High + Low)/2, Typical(High + Low + Close)/3, Weighted(High + Low + Close + Close)/4).
CCI Setup
- M1...MN period
- Price - price of CCI (Close, Open, High, Low, Median(High + Low)/2, Typical(High + Low + Close)/3, Weighted(High + Low + Close + Close)/4).
Test it on Demo account before Real Account.
Trading is risky and at your own risk.
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