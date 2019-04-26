Risk and order managing EA

If you are looking for an easy use EA that helps you managing the risk and moving SL without spending your time in front of the computer, this EA is your answer.

1. First of all you will decide if you want to go with a fixed lot or a lot that adjusts your risk to a certain percent based on the difference between the opening price and SL. The best way to earn money is with good use of risk management and the power of compounding.

2. Then choose if it is a market order or pending order.

3. Then select the boxes of Fixed Moving SL and/or Trailing SL. This will give you 4 options :

  • Both checked: When the price hits TP1, SL will be moved to Break Even. When price hits TP2, SL will be moved to TP1. From this point on the SL will be trailed to the same distance from the price as the price is from TP3. So lets say TP1 is 1, TP2 is 2 and TP3 is 3. The price is 2 (we have just hit TP2) and SL is set to 1. When price reaches 2.25, SL will be moved to 1.5 (current price (2.25) - (TP3 (3)- current price (2.25)). When price reaches 2.5 the SL will be on 2 and so on until TP or SL are hit.
  • None checked: order will be closed with SL or TP3.
  • Fixed SL checked only: in this case SL will be moved according to the TPs only. When price reaches TP1 it will be moved to Break Even. When price reaches TP2 it will be moved to TP1.
  • Trailing checked only: the order will be managed according to the trailing stop described in the first point

4. Choose the Spread in which you want the EA to operate. If it is higher than that it will not open trades.

5. Time to indicate SL and TP either in points or price. Make sure they are logical numbers (if buying for example SL below opening price and opening price <TP1<TP2<TP3). You can also select how much of the opened volume is going to be closed in each of the TPs.

6. If you are in a hurry to open the trade just open it and later set the TPs and modify the order later.

Let the computer finish your job!! I really hope this EA helps you achieve your goals with less work! Enjoy!

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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