EA Performance Hub MT4

EA Performance Hub (MT4)

EA Performance Hub is a passive dashboard indicator that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor running in your MT4 terminal. It automatically detects all magic numbers, reads EA names from order comments, groups multi-strategy robots, and shows core metrics in a single clean panel.

This is a read-only utility. It does not trade, does not modify orders, and does not touch your positions. It only reads your account history and open trades to display statistics.

What it shows

  • Portfolio KPIs — Net P/L, total Trades, Win Rate, Profit Factor and Max Drawdown across all detected EAs.
  • Per-EA table — for each EA or group: Trades, Win %, P/L (with floating P/L of open trades in brackets) and Profit Factor.
  • Active EA count and last-update time in the footer.

Automatic magic grouping

Robots that run several strategies under different magic numbers are detected and merged into one aggregated row, so your panel stays readable.

  • Auto-grouping by name — EAs sharing the same order comment are grouped together.
  • Name-root grouping — a numeric suffix is stripped so that MyEA_1 , MyEA_2 , MyEA_3 collapse into a single MyEA (x3) row, while different names stay separate.
  • Manual groups — define your own groups by magic number, for example Scalper:1001-1010;Swing:2001,2002 .
  • Expandable rows — click the + / - button to expand a group and inspect each individual magic, then collapse it again.

Period and filters

  • Period selector — Today, Last 7 days, This month, Year to date, All time, or a custom number of days. The period chip on the panel is clickable to cycle through periods on the fly.
  • Symbol filter — restrict statistics to the current chart symbol only.
  • Manual trades — optionally include or exclude trades placed by hand (magic 0).

Clean, scalable interface

  • 4K / high-DPI ready — the panel scales automatically to your screen DPI, with independent manual overrides for panel size and font size.
  • Clean chart mode — optionally hides grid, volumes, period separators and the price series so the chart becomes a dedicated dashboard. The original chart settings are saved and restored when the indicator is removed.
  • Minimize button — collapse the panel to a compact header to free up chart space.
  • Anchor corner, offsets, row height and full colour customisation.

How it works

The indicator reads closed trades from your account history and combines them with currently open trades for the selected period. Drawdown is computed per EA from the realised equity sequence. All calculations run on a refresh timer (default 5 seconds) and are processed in a single history pass, so the panel stays responsive even on accounts with a long trade history.

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 4. Attach to any one chart — it reads the whole terminal, not just that symbol.
  • Statistics are based on the account history available in your terminal. Set the history depth in the terminal if you want longer periods.
  • No DLLs, single-file indicator.

Inputs overview

  • Period — reporting period and custom days.
  • Filters — current-symbol only, include manual trades.
  • Position — anchor corner and X/Y offset.
  • Visual — refresh interval, font size, row height, panel/font scale, colours.
  • EA grouping — auto-group, strip numeric suffix, manual groups, ungrouped list, rename groups.
  • Chart — clean chart mode.
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Trade your funded account without worrying about news rules. Prop News Filter Pro is a compliance helper Expert Advisor for traders on funded and prop firm accounts. It automatically protects your trades from the strict 2-minute news rule, weekend close requirements, and holiday close requirements that most major prop firms enforce. Built specifically for the way professional funded traders manage news risk, the EA uses a precise   two-stage protection model : pre-block new trades 15 minutes bef
Prop News Filter
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Prop News Filter is a free Expert Advisor that helps traders on prop firm and funded accounts avoid violating the 2-minute news rule that most major prop firms enforce. It uses a precise two-stage protection model: pre-block new trades 15 minutes before the restricted window, then close everything 2 minutes before the news. Most news filter tools either block trading too aggressively and kill your edge, or rely on the MQL5 native calendar which is often disabled on prop firm terminals. This EA u
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Clean Trade Pro
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