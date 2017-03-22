Two MA crossover with Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 22 May 2017
- Activations: 5
This indicator uses two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average.
A crossover occurs when a faster moving average (i.e., a shorter period moving average) crosses a slower moving average (i.e. a longer period moving average).
Signal show alert pop-up and push notification.
Variable setup for each Moving Average, 3 types of signal arrow, pop-up alert and push notifications.
Settings
Fast_MA_Setup
- Period - period of Faster Moving Average (value 0 - xxx).
- Mode - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
- Price - type of price (Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).
Slow_MA_Setup
- Period - period of Slower MA (0 - xxx).
- Mode - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
- Price - type of price (Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).
Other
- Arrow Type - type of arrow symbol (1 - Straight, 2 - By Direction, 3 - Folded).
- Alert ON - true/false - pop-up alert.
- Push Notifications ON - true/false - notifications to your mobile device etc.
its an awesome trading tool!