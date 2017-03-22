Two MA crossover with Alert

5

This indicator uses two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average.

A crossover occurs when a faster moving average (i.e., a shorter period moving average) crosses a slower moving average (i.e. a longer period moving average).

Signal show alert pop-up and push notification.

Variable setup for each Moving Average, 3 types of signal arrow, pop-up alert and push notifications.


Settings

Fast_MA_Setup

  • Period - period of Faster Moving Average (value 0 - xxx).
  • Mode - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
  • Price - type of price (Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Slow_MA_Setup

  • Period - period of Slower MA (0 - xxx).
  • Mode - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
  • Price - type of price (Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Other

  • Arrow Type - type of arrow symbol (1 - Straight, 2 - By Direction, 3 - Folded).
  • Alert ON - true/false - pop-up alert.
  • Push Notifications ON - true/false - notifications to your mobile device etc.
Reviews 2
Charles Wanjau
1653
Charles Wanjau 2017.04.06 23:43 
 

its an awesome trading tool!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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This utility is for opening and closing orders. The panel shows the number of opened Sell/Buy orders, Sell/Buy profit, chart profit and account profit. You can close Sell orders, Buy orders, chart profit and account profit in one click. You can setup magic number for orders opened by this utility. Settings Base Lot size Use automatic TP and SL in your currency  - set for calc automatic TP and SL TP and SL  - in pips or your broker currency Take Profit  - pips/currency Stop Loss  - pips/currency
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waynet
1158
waynet 2019.07.17 06:32 
 

There seems to be a problem with Alerts. I keep getting an alert every hour on the same pair.

It seems that after the first initial alert is triggered then an alert go's off every hour after (assuming the indicator is set for 1H.)

If set for H4 then the alert go's off every 4 hours, after the first initial alert has triggered.

Hope the author can fix this issue as I rely heavily on the alerts.

Author is not helpful in any way and seems to speak very little or no English. Author refuses to address that the indicatos has alert problems.

I would not buy from this person again and would advise you dont either.

Charles Wanjau
1653
Charles Wanjau 2017.04.06 23:43 
 

its an awesome trading tool!

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