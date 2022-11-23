Aero Trade Panel New
- Yardımcı programlar
- Vratislav Tukal
- Sürüm: 2.12
- Güncellendi: 23 Kasım 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This utility is for opening and closing orders. The panel shows the number of opened Sell/Buy orders, Sell/Buy profit, chart profit and account profit.
You can close Sell orders, Buy orders, chart profit and account profit in one click. You can setup magic number for orders opened by this utility.
Settings
- Base Lot size
- Use automatic TP and SL in your currency - set for calc automatic TP and SL
- TP and SL - in pips or your broker currency
- Take Profit - pips/currency
- Stop Loss - pips/currency
- Account Take Profit in your currency
- Account Stop Loss in your currency
- Use Breakeven
- Use Info Panels
- Corner of Info Panels
- X-Position of Panel
- Y-Position of Panel
- Font Color
- Background Color
- Magic number for Trade Panel Order
Test it on Demo account before using on Real account.