Ichimoku clouds ea cross alerter

Very usefull expert advisor for ichimoku kinko hyo indicator. this expert advisor will notify you whenever there is a cross over/below the clouds or tenken sen /kijun crossing.

All Ichimoku traders know the importance and valuable signals when crosses done below or above the clouds or tenkan and kijun crosses. Now you will be alerted quickly to make benefits from the markets

This will help you to be alerted for possible trade action. it will simplify your chart observation and be notified wtithin a popup whith the crossing indicators.

aqcuire this expert advisor from rabihfx and simplify your trades

Note that my favorite time frame for ichimoku is 1h TF so i have set the main TF to 1h only

PLEASE NOTE : This EA does not open trades it's an informer only