Easy 40 pips

5

Major changes has been made 

the name of easy 40 pips has been changed for Easy Gold Pips 


we have changed the strategy for Great xauusd Gold trading using M30 time frame.


This update make the easy pips indicator for trading gold only 


Buy now and request free easy Gold Pips EA contact us 


Trade with confidence with Easy 40 pips  ( Name now is Easy Gold Pips )  indicator is a smart tool that use the most sophisticated calculation using moving averages and heikin Ashi to filter entry signal .

Easy pips is specified  M30 time frame and for Gold Trading only 


Best use of easy pips indicator is on H4 Time frame for swing trades


The value of Take profit and stop loss can be edited inside the indicator settings this will be included in the notification window


✅ Safe Strategy inside
✅ can be used for day trade and swing
✅High success rate over 85%
✅ENTRY + TAKE PROFT + STOP LOSS Notification
✅ Clear buy and sell signals
✅ Clear Notification via popup ,phone and email
✅ 20 to 40 pips on each trade on M15 & M30 Time frame


✅Buy on MQL5 Marketplace : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39766



Signals Signs description for  Entry /TP/SL 


1-Color settings: for buy you have green arrow color and for tp or sl of buy it will show aqua color with right or wrong signs

while for sell it will show red arrow and for tp or sl of sell it will show yellow signs


Please AFTER PURCHASE LEAVE US YOUR REVIEW IF YOU ARE SATISFIED


contact us for free Easy Gold Pips after Purchase


















Reviews 5
masikaa
616
masikaa 2021.08.10 10:47 
 

I did some back test using your easy 40pips template/indicator and it did hit my targeted TP. I would recommend to use it.

James Joseph Sablatura
2127
James Joseph Sablatura 2021.05.18 16:38 
 

Works well, as advertised. The author is very receptive to messages and quickly answers questions.

Taylor Bright
260
Taylor Bright 2019.07.13 21:12 
 

product is highly effective on all time frames not just the m15 and m30 as described as it can be used very successfully on the h4 as well, highly recommend using it!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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5 (1)
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Ichimoku clouds ea cross alerter
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Very usefull expert advisor for ichimoku kinko hyo indicator. this expert advisor will notify you whenever there is a cross over/below the clouds or tenken sen  /kijun crossing. All Ichimoku traders know the importance and valuable signals when crosses done below or above the clouds or tenkan and kijun crosses. Now you will be alerted quickly to make benefits from the markets This will help you to be alerted for possible trade action. it will simplify your chart observation and be notified wtith
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masikaa
616
masikaa 2021.08.10 10:47 
 

I did some back test using your easy 40pips template/indicator and it did hit my targeted TP. I would recommend to use it.

Rabih Abdallah
1789
Reply from developer Rabih Abdallah 2021.08.10 10:49
We are verry happy that you are making benefits with our easy 40 pips indicator Thx
James Joseph Sablatura
2127
James Joseph Sablatura 2021.05.18 16:38 
 

Works well, as advertised. The author is very receptive to messages and quickly answers questions.

Rabih Abdallah
1789
Reply from developer Rabih Abdallah 2021.05.25 09:21
thanks any help contact us via pm or live chat on https://rabihfx.com
EZZAHRAEGOLD
20
EZZAHRAEGOLD 2021.05.06 17:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Muhammed Nur Dervis
123
Muhammed Nur Dervis 2020.07.21 16:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rabih Abdallah
1789
Reply from developer Rabih Abdallah 2021.05.25 09:22
great to hear that from you best wishes
Taylor Bright
260
Taylor Bright 2019.07.13 21:12 
 

product is highly effective on all time frames not just the m15 and m30 as described as it can be used very successfully on the h4 as well, highly recommend using it!

Rabih Abdallah
1789
Reply from developer Rabih Abdallah 2021.05.25 09:23
thanks for your feedback best wishes
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