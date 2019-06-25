Major changes has been made

the name of easy 40 pips has been changed for Easy Gold Pips





we have changed the strategy for Great xauusd Gold trading using M30 time frame.





This update make the easy pips indicator for trading gold only





Buy now and request free easy Gold Pips EA contact us





Trade with confidence with Easy 40 pips ( Name now is Easy Gold Pips ) indicator is a smart tool that use the most sophisticated calculation using moving averages and heikin Ashi to filter entry signal .

Easy pips is specified M30 time frame and for Gold Trading only





Best use of easy pips indicator is on H4 Time frame for swing trades





The value of Take profit and stop loss can be edited inside the indicator settings this will be included in the notification window



✅ Safe Strategy inside

✅ can be used for day trade and swing

✅High success rate over 85%

✅ENTRY + TAKE PROFT + STOP LOSS Notification

✅ Clear buy and sell signals

✅ Clear Notification via popup ,phone and email

✅ 20 to 40 pips on each trade on M15 & M30 Time frame





✅Buy on MQL5 Marketplace : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39766







1-Color settings: for buy you have green arrow color and for tp or sl of buy it will show aqua color with right or wrong signs



while for sell it will show red arrow and for tp or sl of sell it will show yellow signs





Please AFTER PURCHASE LEAVE US YOUR REVIEW IF YOU ARE SATISFIED





contact us for free Easy Gold Pips after Purchase



































































