Rabihfx Trade Manager 2

Rabihfx trade manager V2 is an utility Expert advisor that will manage your trades automatically

just click sell or buy buttom and ilt will do the work at each level of take profit

Easyly Manage your trades and automate it from 1 dashbord 
You signal provider or yourself if you have 3 take profits inesert it in our trade manager and click  sell/buy and let rabihfx trade manager protect and automate your open trades 

Rabihfx trade manager will protect each TP level by moving stop loss to precedent TP level exemple below 

  • The EA will move automatically the stop loss to entry point whent TP1 is hit
  • The EA will move automatically the stop loss to Tp1 whent TP2 is hit
  • The EA will move automatically the stop loss to TP2  whent TP3 is hit
  • TP 4 will run to its target
  • Each take profit have it's own  lot size 
  • unique stop loss for all trades 


how it works:

  • insert take profits value in prices  and stop loss in prices  then press buy or sell button
  • The Trade Manager EA will open 4 orders at same time if all TP levels inputs  are filled.
  • IF any tp value is zero no trade will be opened bor that level

Example if you need only 3 TP levels   you set TP4 value with 0

  • New : Close all button to close all your open orders 
  • New :Reset buttom will reset Trade levels value 
  • choose how many orders you want to open 
  • Enable/Disable TP when value input is zero
  • Set Trailing stop distance in settings

difference between Rabihx Trade manager V1 and Rabihfx Trade manager V 2 

Rabihx Trade manager V1 Take profits levels are set by points ( 100 points = 10 pips etc....)
 Rabihx Trade manager V2 Take profits levels are set by price of the pair with additional functions

V1 IS HERE https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70104

Altri dall’autore
Power ranger expert advisor
Rabih Abdallah
1 (1)
Experts
NEW UPDATE VERSION 3.1 released Ai powered EA Analyse Data with Ai technology enjoy smart trading now great results  with the default settings on the recommended pairs check what's new tab You can follow any risk value either  in pips or in percentage in the Expert settings  Hello Traders Not optimized best use on usdcad on h1  we have launched the new version 3.1 of power ranger Expert Advisor Power Ranger EA Features: Ai powered EA Trend based Strategy Low drawdown open and close trades au
FREE
Ichimoku clouds ea cross alerter
Rabih Abdallah
Utilità
Very usefull expert advisor for ichimoku kinko hyo indicator. this expert advisor will notify you whenever there is a cross over/below the clouds or tenken sen  /kijun crossing. All Ichimoku traders know the importance and valuable signals when crosses done below or above the clouds or tenkan and kijun crosses. Now you will be alerted quickly to make benefits from the markets This will help you to be alerted for possible trade action. it will simplify your chart observation and be notified wtith
FREE
Easy 40 pips
Rabih Abdallah
5 (3)
Indicatori
Major changes has been made  the name of easy 40 pips has been changed for Easy Gold Pips  we have changed the strategy for Great xauusd Gold trading using M30 time frame. This update make the easy pips indicator for trading gold only  Buy now and request free easy Gold Pips EA contact us  Trade with confidence with Easy 40 pips  ( Name now is Easy Gold Pips )  indicator is a smart tool that use the most sophisticated calculation using moving averages and heikin Ashi to filter entry signal
Rabihfx Trade Manager
Rabih Abdallah
Utilità
Introducing RabihFx Trade Manager New vesrion 2022 Update at 15/11/2022 and 100 activations now Rabihfx Trade Manager V2 is here with added Features click here Rabihfx Trade Manager is a trading utility tool (EA) allow you to place 3 orders with 3 take profit levels with custom  lot size for each trade with a stop loss  If your signal provider give you 3 take profit levels and a stop loss you will place these levels in  rabihfx trade manager with custom lot size for each level  and you choose
