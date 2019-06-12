Power ranger expert advisor

NEW UPDATE VERSION 3.1 released

🚀 AI-Powered Forex Trading with Power Ranger EA – Smart Trading Made Easy!

Hello Traders! 👋

Say goodbye to emotional trading and missed opportunities. With Power Ranger EA v3.1, your Forex trading just got smarter.

Why Power Ranger EA?

Powered by AI technology for precise trade analysis

Trend-based strategy for consistent results

Low drawdown – protect your account

Automatic trading – opens & closes trades for you

Scalping system for fast opportunities

Time filter – trade anytime (ON/OFF)

Risk management – set by pips or % of your capital

Customizable Take Profit & Stop Loss

Multiple targets (ON/OFF)

Benefits You’ll Love:

✅ Trade without emotions – follow the rules, always

✅ No more stress – let the robot do the work

✅ Trade 24/7 – even while you sleep

✅ Never miss a profitable opportunity

✅ Avoid human mistakes – precision execution

Best Settings:

Recommended Pair: USDCAD H1

Works great with default settings

Follow your risk in pips or % in Expert settings

💥 Act now! Get your copy before the price jumps!

Trade smarter. Trade faster. Trade like a pro with Power Ranger EA.