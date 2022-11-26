Rabihfx Trade Manager 2



Rabihfx trade manager V2 is an utility Expert advisor that will manage your trades automatically

just click sell or buy buttom and ilt will do the work at each level of take profit

Contact us after purchase for a free trading system

Easyly Manage your trades and automate it from 1 dashbord

You signal provider or yourself if you have 3 take profits inesert it in our trade manager and click sell/buy and let rabihfx trade manager protect and automate your open trades

Rabihfx trade manager will protect each TP level by moving stop loss to precedent TP level exemple below



The EA will move automatically the stop loss to entry point whent TP1 is hit

The EA will move automatically the stop loss to Tp1 whent TP2 is hit

The EA will move automatically the stop loss to TP2 whent TP3 is hit

TP 4 will run to its target

Each take profit have it's own lot size

unique stop loss for all trades



how it works:

insert take profits value in prices and stop loss in prices then press buy or sell button

The Trade Manager EA will open 4 orders at same time if all TP levels inputs are filled.

IF any tp value is zero no trade will be opened bor that level

Example if you need only 3 TP levels you set TP4 value with 0

New : Close all button to close all your open orders

New :Reset buttom will reset Trade levels value

choose how many orders you want to open

Enable/Disable TP when value input is zero

Set Trailing stop distance in settings