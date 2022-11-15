Rabihfx Trade Manager
- Utilities
-
Rabih AbdallahFull time forex trade since 2017
Best paid and free signals
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 15 November 2022
- Activations: 20
Introducing RabihFx Trade Manager New vesrion 2022
Update at 15/11/2022 and 100 activations now
Rabihfx Trade Manager V2 is here with added Features click here
Rabihfx Trade Manager is a trading utility tool (EA) allow you to place 3 orders with 3 take profit levels with custom lot size for each trade with a stop loss
If your signal provider give you 3 take profit levels and a stop loss you will place these levels in rabihfx trade manager with custom lot size for each level
and you choose trade directon buy or sell
when you click on buy or sell The rest is fully automatic Rabihfx Trade Manager will close and secure your trades after each Take profit is hit
Very important calculation the system is set on points
exemple TP1 : 200 points = 20 pips
TP2 : 500 points = 50 pips
TP3 : 1000 points = 100 pips
SL : 500 points = 50 pips
📽 watch the video english and arabic videos available
here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dzDP7P9sq4
Please Note Rabihfx Trade Manager Don't open Trades alone it's only trade manager you will need to click on buy or sell buttom Manually to open the trades