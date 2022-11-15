Rabihfx Trade Manager

Introducing RabihFx Trade Manager New vesrion 2022

Update at 15/11/2022 and 100 activations now

Rabihfx Trade Manager V2 is here with added Features click here

Rabihfx Trade Manager is a trading utility tool (EA) allow you to place 3 orders with 3 take profit levels with custom  lot size for each trade with a stop loss 

If your signal provider give you 3 take profit levels and a stop loss you will place these levels in  rabihfx trade manager with custom lot size for each level 

and you choose trade directon buy or sell

when you click  on buy or sell  The rest is fully automatic Rabihfx Trade Manager will close and secure your trades after each Take profit is hit 

 
Secure you profits with rabihfx trade manager for MT4 platform

🔰How it works 🔰

⭐Set your take ptofits levels 
🎯Set TP1 with lot size 
🎯Set Tp2  with lot size 
🎯Set Tp3 with lot size 
❌Set Stop.loss 

📈📉 Press sell.or buy buttom 

💡The rest is automatic by rabihfx trade manager 

✅The trade manager will open 3 trades with 3 take profit level 

🔰When TP1 is hit the Ea will move stop loss at entry automatically

🔰 whem TP2 is hit the Ea will move stop loss at TP1 LEVEL automatically

🔰 when TP3 is hit you are done 🤑

Get your copy now of rabihfx trade manager now before price go up 

🛒Buy from mql5 maketplace 

                                                                    Very important calculation the system is set on points 

exemple TP1 : 200 points = 20 pips 

              TP2 : 500 points = 50 pips

               TP3 : 1000 points = 100 pips

                SL : 500 points = 50 pips 



📽 watch the video english and arabic videos available 

 here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dzDP7P9sq4       

Please Note Rabihfx  Trade Manager Don't open Trades alone  it's only trade manager you will need to click on buy or sell buttom Manually to open the trades 

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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