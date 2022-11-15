Introducing RabihFx Trade Manager New vesrion 2022



Update at 15/11/2022 and 100 activations now



Rabihfx Trade Manager V2 is here with added Features click here

Rabihfx Trade Manager is a trading utility tool (EA) allow you to place 3 orders with 3 take profit levels with custom lot size for each trade with a stop loss

If your signal provider give you 3 take profit levels and a stop loss you will place these levels in rabihfx trade manager with custom lot size for each level

and you choose trade directon buy or sell