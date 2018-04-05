HenGann

🐔

Hengann Sq, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month.
Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you be able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position according your desirable time frame, along. Possibility of running simultaneously with several different plates with different settings on
Dow Jones, Ethereum, Bitcoin and gold charts (four hours time frame are highly recommended without using any type of indicators).
The expert can compare earlier high and low candles to guarantee the expected result. Profitable in a very short period of time, Reliable in the long term.
The result of 14 years of experience and working in the live market on the Dow Jones (Wall Street USA30).
I would love to have your feedback.
Good Luck :)
Hen Gann Sq  🐔
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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