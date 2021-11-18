Fibolopes Z MT5

Fibolopes (name converted from Envelopes) Indicator is based on the Fibonacci sequence.

The input parameter FiboNumPeriod is responsible for the number in the integer sequence (0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 13, 34, 55, 89...)

Bands will shown on 500 bars starting from the current bar.

This indicator is calculating a ZigZag (Aqua line) which in combination with Fibolopes forms a system signals for opening (Z crossing Fibolopes) a new position and closing (Z crossing Fibolopes in opposite direction) an existing position.