Macroeconomic Analyzer

Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these mechanisms, applied to daily trading can lead to astounding results.





The practical application sees its maximum expression in the use of this information as an operational filter, thus seeking a realignment of prices to macroeconomic information if a contrary trend has occurred, on a daily and weekly time horizon.





A full year of economic calendar is analyzed for each nation, in order to obtain all available indicators. The result is thousands of data analyzed and sorted in a simple and intuitive screen. Each macroeconomic indicator is evaluated in its latest variations, weighed for its impact and interpreted for the type of correlation it has with the currency it refers to. These data are then divided into categories, to balance their importance within an overall picture, and from these a final score is assigned to each nation. Finally, from these values ​​we obtain an index to be attributed to the individual currency pairs ... and the magic is done!





For a better understanding, by clicking on the category label, it is possible to view the complete list of available indicators and for each of them the date of publication of the last data, the importance attributed for the overall evaluation and, by coloring, the impact on the reference currency.





Necessary requirements

The indicator works on the Metatrader5 platform (version 4 does not support this type of information).

Minimum screen resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels.

It is not compatible with 4K displays and laptops with high-density displays when Windows magnification value other than 100% is set.