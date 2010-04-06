EchoIndicatorMT5

ECHO INDICATOR V2.2 Update

A top-quality indicator works with trend and pattern.  The tool is a good assistant for the traders use various levels in trading.
When price approaches a level, the indicator produces a sound alert and (or) notifies in a pop-up message, or via push notifications.

  • A great decision making tool for opening orders.
  • Can be used any timeframe and can be customized
  • Easy to trade
  • It implements alerts of all kinds
  • It implements a multi-timeframe 
  • Trade with Trend  + signal + Weight
Echo Indicator V2.2
Update :
  • The standard of telling trend
  • Updated conjugation variables in determining
  • Solve the problem of showing values later than time.
  • Improve the method of notification notification to be more accurate.
  • etc.



