KT RSI Power Zones MT4

The KT RSI Power Zones divides and shows the movement of RSI into four different power zones to identify the potential support and resistance zones using the RSI.





Bull Support

The bull support ranges from 40 to 50. The price is expected to reverse to the upside from this zone.





Bull Resistance

The bull resistance ranges from 80 to 90. The price is expected to reverse to the downsize from this zone.





Bear Support

The bear support ranges from 20 to 30. The price is expected to reverse to the upside from this zone.





Bear Resistance