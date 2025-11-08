Volume Profiles Maxed

1
📊 Advanced Volume Profile Indicator for MT5

Transform your trading with professional-grade volume analysis. This comprehensive volume profile indicator delivers institutional-quality market insights with multiple profile types, advanced alert system, and customizable display options.

KEY FEATURES

Multiple Profile Types

  • Visible Range Profile: Analyzes volume within the current chart window

  • Fixed Range Profile: Custom date range analysis with visual markers

  • Session Profile: Automatic daily/weekly/monthly session breakdowns

  • Rolling Period Profile: Dynamic moving period analysis

Professional Display Styles

  • Traditional Bars: Classic horizontal volume bars

  • Heat Map: Color-coded intensity visualization

  • Outline Only: Clean minimalist borders

  • Split Buy/Sell Volume: Separate buy/sell volume display with custom colors

Advanced Alert System

  • 7 Alert Types: POC Touch/Break, Value Area Entry/Exit, Volume Spikes, Exhaustion, Pattern Breakouts

  • Multi-Channel Delivery: Sound, Popup, Push Notifications, Email

  • Smart Cooldown: Prevents alert spam with customizable intervals

  • Volume Spike Detection: Configurable multiplier-based anomaly detection

Point of Control (POC) and Value Area

  • Automatic POC Calculation: Identifies highest volume price levels

  • Customizable Value Area: Adjustable percentage (default 70%)

  • Visual Indicators: Colored lines with customizable styles and widths

  • Real-time Updates: Dynamic recalculation as new data arrives

INPUT PARAMETERS GUIDE

Profile Type and Calculation

  • Profile Type: Choose between Visible Range, Fixed Range, Session, or Rolling

  • Number of Bars: Volume distribution resolution (default: 100)

  • Lookback Bars: Historical range for visible profiles (default: 70)

  • Rolling Period: Period length for rolling profiles (default: 20)

  • Fixed Start/End Dates: Custom range boundaries with visual markers

Session Profile Settings

  • Session Type: Daily, Weekly, or Monthly session boundaries

  • Session Width %: Profile extension as percentage of session duration (default: 70%)

  • Max Sessions: Number of concurrent sessions to display (default: 5)

Display and Styling

  • Display Style: Traditional Bars, Heat Map, Outline, or Split Volume

  • Profile Width: Maximum width as % of chart (default: 40%)

  • Color Customization: Main profile, heat map zones, buy/sell volumes

  • Background Drawing: Option to draw behind/in front of candles

  • Volume Text Display: Show/hide volume numbers with adjustable size

Profile Positioning

  • Attachment Point: Right Wall, Left Wall, or Vertical Line attachment

  • Profile Offset: Fine-tune positioning with percentage offset

  • Full Window Mode: Use entire visible chart vs. range selection

  • Range Lines: Dual-line range selection with customizable colors

POC and Value Area

  • POC Display: Toggle Point of Control line with custom color/width

  • Value Area Display: Toggle VA boundaries with style options

  • VA Percentage: Adjust value area coverage (default: 70%)

  • Line Styles: Solid, Dashed, Dotted options

Alert Configuration

  • Master Alert Switch: Global enable/disable

  • Individual Alert Types: Granular control over each alert type

  • Volume Spike Settings: Multiplier threshold for spike detection

  • Cooldown Period: Prevent alert flooding (default: 5 minutes)

  • Delivery Methods: Sound files, popup windows, push notifications, email

  • Custom Messages: Personalized alert subjects and sounds

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Compatibility: All symbols and timeframes

  • Resource Usage: Optimized for minimal CPU/memory impact

  • Updates: Real-time calculation with smart refresh logic

  • Persistence: Settings saved between sessions



Filter:
Ronald Hoard
499
Ronald Hoard 2025.12.26 02:26 
 

This indicator seems to work in "test" mode but does not plot anything on the live chart. What gives?

I see, that it works on forex pairs, but not the metals or commodities like XAUUSD. Is this fixable?

Also, how do you display both the weekly session plots with a flexible custom session profile? The flexible profile range selection lines don't work. Both lines are red when one should be blue. The selection lines don't slide for adjustments. The free demo is deceptive since all forex pairs work on it. However, the indexes, metals, and commodities do not work the real charts. The author has not responded to any questions. This product is not yet ready to deliver on its promises.

Bernard Kimani Mugwe
328
Reply from developer Bernard Kimani Mugwe 2026.01.14 11:15
Hello, thank you for your feedback. I have just released an updated version that resolves the plotting issues on Metals, Commodities, and Indices (which were caused by a recent MT5 platform bug). Please download the update, and it should now work correctly on all symbols. Regarding the lines: Please double-click them to enable dragging/adjustments. You can also customize the specific colors in the input settings. Currently, only one profile type can be displayed at a time, but I have noted your suggestion for future updates. Please give the new version a try!
Reply to review