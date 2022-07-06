This Beautiful Real Entry indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.





It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential.





This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.





The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.





The indicator has a pips counter.





Features and Suggestions

TimeFrame: H1

Works with 28 Symbols

It does not need an additional indicator.

You can change the alert settings as desired with the alert features.

The indicator has a pips counter. You can see the pips it collects.

Signal point and signal time warnings are sent.

When the signal warns you, start trading.

The indicator is easy to use, simple and understandable.

In addition to reminders, there are email and mobile application alerts.

Don't place orders during news times and gap times









Parameters

Sensitivity= You can change the sensitivity setting here

You can change the sensitivity setting here ====Alert Setting====

Alerts On= Used to turn all alerts on or off.

Used to turn all alerts on or off. Alerts= Setting to turn signal alerts on and off.

Setting to turn signal alerts on and off. Email= Use the section to receive signal alerts by email.

Use the section to receive signal alerts by email. Push= Use this section for mobile app signal alerts

Use this section for mobile app signal alerts ====Arrow Setting====

Sell Arrow Code= Enter a number here to change the signal arrow shape.

Enter a number here to change the signal arrow shape. Sell Arrow Width= Enter a value here to set the size of the arrow.

Enter a value here to set the size of the arrow. Sell Color= Use to change the color of the arrow from here.

Use to change the color of the arrow from here. Buy Arrow Code= Enter a number here to change the shape of the signal arrow.

Enter a number here to change the shape of the signal arrow. Buy Arrow Width= Enter a value here to set the size of the arrow.

Enter a value here to set the size of the arrow. Buy Color= Use to change the color of the arrow from here.

Use to change the color of the arrow from here. ==== Pips Counter ====

Pips Counter= Pips counter on and off feature



