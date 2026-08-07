Multi Timeframe Trend Dashboard

A visual panel that analyzes market trend across 8 timeframes at once — from M1 to D1 — and displays the result live, directly on your chart.

What it does

For each of the 8 timeframes (M1, M2, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1), the indicator runs 6 independent technical checks and takes a "vote": each check votes bullish or bearish, and whichever side gets more votes determines the color shown for that timeframe — green for bullish, red for bearish, gray when tied/undecided.

How it works (the 6 votes)

Exponential moving averages (EMA 5, 20, and 200) — votes bullish when the averages are stacked in ascending order (5 > 20 > 200), bearish when stacked in descending order Swing structure (highs/lows) — checks whether the last 5 candles form rising highs and lows (bullish) or falling highs and lows (bearish) ADX + price direction — when ADX signals trend strength (above 20), votes based on whether the current candle closed above or below the previous one MACD — votes bullish or bearish based on whether the MACD value is positive or negative RSI — votes bullish above 50, bearish below 50 Last 5 candles bias — counts how many of the last 5 candles closed above their open (bullish bias) or below (bearish bias)

What you see on the panel

One box per timeframe, colored according to the vote result

The vote count (e.g. "4A/2B" = 4 bullish votes, 2 bearish votes)

A timer showing how long that timeframe has held its current trend — useful for spotting a freshly-formed move versus an already-established one

Automatic updates on every new tick and every 2 seconds via timer (keeps working even when the market is closed)

Practical features

Configurable position : set where the panel appears on the chart via the initial position parameters (X and Y), adjustable in the indicator's properties

: set where the panel appears on the chart via the initial position parameters (X and Y), adjustable in the indicator's properties Automatic symbol detection : leave the symbol field blank and it defaults to the chart's own symbol; type a name and it automatically resolves broker suffix variations (e.g. XAUUSD → XAUUSD.r, XAUUSD.m)

: leave the symbol field blank and it defaults to the chart's own symbol; type a name and it automatically resolves broker suffix variations (e.g. XAUUSD → XAUUSD.r, XAUUSD.m) Customizable colors : set bullish, bearish, and neutral colors via input parameters

: set bullish, bearish, and neutral colors via input parameters No trading involved: 100% analytical — it never places any buy or sell order, it's purely a visual decision-support tool

Who it's for

Discretionary traders who use multi-timeframe analysis as part of their entry decision, and want a fast visual read on trend alignment (or misalignment) across timeframes, without constantly switching charts.