Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4

5

The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines.

Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow the use of buffers for your EA and allow notification for every closed bar beyond lower or upper limit to your phone.

Strategy:

The idea is to buy between or beyond the Green lines to reach the center blue line, and sell between or beyond the red lines to reach the center blue line.

Parameters:

Push notification for signals : true or false: Notification to your mobile in case of closed bar beyond limits.

Alert notification for signals : true or false: Alert in your terminal in case of closed bar beyond limits.

Buffers:

0: Center blue line values.

1: Upper Line 1 values ,Red.

2: Upper Line 2 values ,Red.

3: Upper Line 3 values,Red.

4: Lower Line 1 values,Green.

5: Lower Line 2 values,Green.

6: Lower Line 3 values,Green.

Reviews 7
Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2020.12.12 22:10 
 

Excellent Indicator helps a lot in taking decision i wish author should make MTF dashboard on this gravity center can see all assets with MTF results Thanks a lot

Natasha Diedericks
4573
Natasha Diedericks 2020.06.03 08:36 
 

Thanks.

Hidden-Daemon
24
Hidden-Daemon 2019.07.30 18:38 
 

Very good

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Ah12med3
19
Ah12med3 2022.09.08 10:08 
 

What is the right time to trade the indicators ?

mebinho
21
mebinho 2021.02.15 10:52 
 

tip top

Idriss Hoarau
301
Idriss Hoarau 2021.02.11 23:43 
 

comment peut-on l'automatiser??

Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
8740
Reply from developer Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi 2021.02.11 23:45
Il faut seulement utiliser les buffers dans un EA
Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2020.12.12 22:10 
 

Excellent Indicator helps a lot in taking decision i wish author should make MTF dashboard on this gravity center can see all assets with MTF results Thanks a lot

Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
8740
Reply from developer Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi 2020.12.12 22:11
Thank you, just contact me in private for any special request.
Natasha Diedericks
4573
Natasha Diedericks 2020.06.03 08:36 
 

Thanks.

Hidden-Daemon
24
Hidden-Daemon 2019.07.30 18:38 
 

Very good

mwaschkowski
372
mwaschkowski 2019.05.10 19:51 
 

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