Belkhayate Gravity Center MT5 Custom

Belkhayate Gravity Center MT5 Custom


The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines.

Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow the use of buffers for your EA and allow notification for every closed bar beyond lower or upper limit to your phone.

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4 The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow th
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Rob Smith's is a trading method developed over a 30 year career in the market. TheSTRAT is a multi-timeframe strategy that has three major components: Inside Bars - Inside Bars occur when the current candle falls completely within the prior candle. Directional Bars - Directional Bars occur when the current candle takes out one side of the prior candle. Outside Bars - Outside Bars occur when the current candle takes out both sides of the prior candle. #thestrat
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Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
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This trend following system was designed by   Dennis Gartman   and   Bill Eckhart , and relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. This trend following system was taught to a group of average and normal individuals, and almost everyone turned into a profitable trader. The main rule is   "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)" . Examples
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Are you searching for a tool that can uncover hidden market imbalances and guide your trading decisions? Look no further than the Fair Value Gap Indicator. This powerful tool acts as a magnet, pulling the price back to its starting point before making a move. By identifying these gaps on charts, you can take advantage of bearish bias trades and predict potential future price movements with greater accuracy. Created by a three-candle sequence, the Fair Value Gap Indicator is suitable for both bul
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3.67 (3)
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The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow the use of buffers for your EA a
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