Fair Value Gap Indicator MT4

Are you searching for a tool that can uncover hidden market imbalances and guide your trading decisions? Look no further than the Fair Value Gap Indicator.

This powerful tool acts as a magnet, pulling the price back to its starting point before making a move. By identifying these gaps on charts, you can take advantage of bearish bias trades and predict potential future price movements with greater accuracy.

Created by a three-candle sequence, the Fair Value Gap Indicator is suitable for both bullish and bearish trades. It empowers you to make informed decisions and spot market inefficiencies like never before.

Don't hesitate, start using the Fair Value Gap Indicator today and elevate your trading game.

Understanding the Fair Value Gap

To understand the Fair Value Gap, analyze large candles with neighboring candles' wicks not fully overlapping within a three-candle sequence, indicating buying or selling imbalances in the market.

Fair value gaps, also known as FVGs, are visualized as significant price discrepancies that occur when the wicks of adjacent candles don't completely overlap. These gaps provide valuable insights into market dynamics and can act as magnets for future price movements.

The concept of fair value gaps revolves around the idea that when the price fills the gap before a downward move, it acts as a magnet, pulling the price back to its starting point before continuing higher. This pattern is often observed in bearish bias trades. Traders use fair value gaps to identify potential entry or exit points, as they indicate market imbalances and predict future price movements.

The Fair Value Gap indicator, available on the TrendSpider platform, simplifies the process of identifying and analyzing fair value gaps. By providing visual cues, it helps traders effortlessly spot potential trading opportunities.

To effectively trade fair value gaps, it's essential to understand their significance in price movement and use them in conjunction with other technical analysis tools for confirmation. By creating custom scans to identify and track fair value gaps, traders can stay updated on potential trading opportunities in real-time.

Factors Influencing the Fair Value Gap

Factors influencing the Fair Value Gap include the presence of significant bearish or bullish candlesticks, indicating undervalued or overrated fair value gaps, respectively. These candlesticks provide valuable information about market sentiment and can help traders identify potential trading opportunities.

When there's a bearish candlestick pattern, it suggests that the market is experiencing selling pressure and the fair value gap may be undervalued. This could indicate a potential opportunity to enter a short trade, anticipating a downward move.

On the other hand, a bullish candlestick pattern suggests buying pressure and an overrated fair value gap. Traders can use this information to consider entering a long trade, expecting the price to rise.

By analyzing these candlestick patterns, traders can gain insights into market imbalances and inefficiencies, allowing them to make more informed trading decisions.

The fair value gap indicator serves as a useful tool for identifying and analyzing fair value gaps, helping traders navigate the market and uncover potential trading opportunities.

Interpreting the Fair Value Gap Indicator

First, analyze the Fair Value Gap Indicator to gain insights into potential market imbalances and trading opportunities. The Fair Value Gap Indicator is a valuable tool for price action traders to identify market imbalances and make informed trading decisions.

By analyzing fair value gaps on charts, traders can identify potential market gaps and predict future price movements. These gaps can indicate bullish or bearish bias trades when the price fills the gap before a move in the respective direction.

For bullish trades, the fair value gap acts as a magnet that pulls the price back to its starting point before continuing higher. On the other hand, for bearish trades, the fair value gap acts as a magnet that pulls the price back to its starting point before continuing lower.

Traders can use the Fair Value Gap Indicator to identify potential entry or exit points, leveraging them for potential market opportunities. This indicator is a powerful tool for price action traders to identify market imbalances and make profitable trading decisions.

Using the Fair Value Gap in Investment Analysis

Analyze the Fair Value Gap Indicator to incorporate it into your investment analysis and identify potential market imbalances and trading opportunities.

The Fair Value Gap Indicator is a powerful tool that can enhance your investment analysis by providing visual cues for potential trading opportunities. By utilizing this indicator, you can visualize areas of potential market imbalances and predict future price movements.

The Fair Value Gap Indicator highlights fair value gaps on charts, allowing you to identify and track these value gaps as they form. These gaps can act as magnets for future price movement, indicating potential entry or exit points for your trades.

By understanding the significance of fair value gaps in price action analysis, you can make informed trading decisions. Incorporating the Fair Value Gap Indicator into your investment analysis can help you identify market inefficiencies and imbalances, giving you an edge in the market.

It's a valuable tool that can assist you in identifying potential trading opportunities and optimizing your trading strategy.

Limitations of the Fair Value Gap Indicator

To fully understand the Fair Value Gap Indicator, it's important to acknowledge its limitations.

While this indicator can help identify potential market imbalances and predict future price movements, it isn't foolproof and should be used alongside other technical analysis methods.

Value gaps occur based on a three-candle sequence, but external factors and unexpected market developments can impact whether or not these gaps get filled, affecting the reliability of predictions made solely on the indicator.

Additionally, the Fair Value Gap Indicator may not be directly usable in the scanner on the TrendSpider platform, limiting its application for scanning and identifying potential trading opportunities. Therefore, it's crucial for traders to use other technical analysis tools to confirm potential trading opportunities presented by Fair Value Gaps.

Relying solely on the indicator may not provide sufficient information for making trading decisions.


In conclusion, the Fair Value Gap Indicator is a powerful tool for price action traders to spot market inefficiencies and imbalances. By analyzing fair value gaps on charts, traders can make informed decisions and take advantage of bearish bias trades.

This indicator acts as a magnet, pulling the price back to its starting point before continuing higher.

With the Fair Value Gap Indicator in your arsenal, you can accurately predict potential future price movements and elevate your trading to new


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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
5 (3)
Indicators
The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow the use of buffers for your EA a
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4 Custom
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Indicators
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT4 The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow th
TheStrat
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Indicators
Rob Smith's is a trading method developed over a 30 year career in the market. TheSTRAT is a multi-timeframe strategy that has three major components: Inside Bars - Inside Bars occur when the current candle falls completely within the prior candle. Directional Bars - Directional Bars occur when the current candle takes out one side of the prior candle. Outside Bars - Outside Bars occur when the current candle takes out both sides of the prior candle. #thestrat
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Utilities
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
The Turtle Trading System
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Indicators
This trend following system was designed by   Dennis Gartman   and   Bill Eckhart , and relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. This trend following system was taught to a group of average and normal individuals, and almost everyone turned into a profitable trader. The main rule is   "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)" . Examples
IRB Scalper Pro
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Experts
The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
Belkhayate Gravity Center
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator, allow the use of buffers for your EA a
IRB Scalper Original
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Experts
IRB Scalper Original The Original version of IRB Scalper Pro (V3.0) The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT5 Custom
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Indicators
Belkhayate Gravity Center MT5 Custom The Belkhayate center of gravity indicator is best used to confirm major turning points, and distinguish price extremes. Generally if price reaches the upper or lower levels one should expect a turn around coming soon, or at least a pull back towards the centre line if there is a strong trend. The upper and lower levels are red and green lines. Our indicator use the same parameters as the well known trader M.Mostafa Belkhayate the inventor of the indicator
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