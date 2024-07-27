MT4 To Telegram Advance
- Utilities
- Vu Thi Thu
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 8 December 2025
- Activations: 10
AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram
1 Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram:
- Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Partial Close/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order)
- Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order
- Support sending to both private, public channels and group, topic group
- Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously
- Send Chart Screenshots
- Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal
- Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots
- Support sending Icon Emojis
- Embed Hyperlinks into messages
- Filter messages for each EA based on the desired MagicNumber
- Filter orders by symbol or magic number
- Customize the message format according to preferences
- Send Daily/Weekly/Monthly summary report in pips or usd
- The EA does not support MT4 on MAC OS
Please ref detailed at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761025
-> MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118773
⭐ 5-Star Review for Vu Thi Thu – EA Expert Developer ⭐ I am extremely impressed with the work of Vu Thi Thu! Every request I made was fully understood and implemented very quickly. She not only listened carefully to all my needs, but also informed me in advance about what improvements she would add when she had the time — showing professional dedication and a strong sense of responsibility. Her skills as a developer are outstanding: reliable, fast-responding and highly determined to achieve the best result. I am truly happy with the support received and I will definitely keep working with her for any future updates or new developments. Thank you again for the excellent support — you absolutely deserve the maximum rating! 👏✨