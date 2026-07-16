Auto resistance support LINE

Title: Auto Multi Support & Resistance Pro - Smart SR Lines





[Description]

Stop drawing manual lines! Let 'Auto Multi Support & Resistance Pro' find the most accurate pivot points for your scalping and day trading. Highly optimized for short timeframes (M1, M5, M15) and volatile assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Indices where whipsaws are common.





[Key Features]

1. Auto-Generates Multiple S/R Lines: Automatically draws your desired number of significant support and resistance levels.

2. Smart Distance Filter: Prevents overlapping and clustered lines in choppy markets, keeping your chart clean.

3. Adjustable Sensitivity: Modify the peak lookback distance to match your trading style.

4. Ultra-Lightweight Logic: Consumes zero resources, meaning absolutely no chart lag.





Download now and set the true standard for your daily trading!