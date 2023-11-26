Magnet Draw MT5

4.5

Magnet Draw MT5 — Precise Drawing Tool with TradingView-Style Magnet Snap

Revolutionize your MetaTrader 5 charting experience with Magnet Draw MT5, a free utility that brings TradingView's precision magnet snap functionality right to MT5.

Perfect for traders who demand accuracy when marking ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and advanced technical analysis.

When you're marking ICT concepts like Fair Value Gaps or Smart Money Concepts supply/demand zones, precision matters. The magnet snap ensures your technical analysis lines up perfectly with actual price levels, which means fewer drawing errors and more consistent analysis. It's especially useful when you're working on smaller timeframes where every pip counts.


Why Choose Magnet Draw MT5?

  • TradingView Precision: Magnet snap automatically aligns your drawings to the nearest price level, eliminating the guesswork and ensuring professional-grade accuracy.
  • ICT & SMC Ready: The indicator is designed for Institutional Concepts and Smart Money Concepts traders who need precise marking of supply/demand zones, FVGs, and key levels.
  • Multi-Concept Support: Ideal for Demand & Supply analysis, Fair Value Gap identification, Breakout trading, Trend Following, Reversal patterns, MTF analysis, Price Action, Support & Resistance zones, and Elliott Wave counting
  • 6 Essential Drawing Tools: Vertical Line, Horizontal Line, Trend Line, Horizontal Ray (Angle Trend Line), Fibonacci Retracement, and Rectangle tools — all with magnet snap capability
  • Free Forever: No subscription and no hidden costs, just professional drawing precision at no cost.


Trading Applications:

For ICT/SMC Traders: Now, with the magnet snap, you will know exactly when Fair Value Gap highs and lows are formed. Your entry zones would exactly match institutional levels because the price aligns automatically while you draw supply/demand zones.

For breakout traders: draw trend lines and horizontal levels that snap exactly to key price points for better breakout confirmation and a reduced number of false signals.

For MTF Analysis: For better reliability in your multi-timeframe analysis, mark key levels across multiple timeframes with consistent precision.


Installation & Setup:

  1. Download Magnet Draw MT5 from the MQL5 Market
  2. Install directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform
  3. Access from your chart's drawing tools menu
  4. Start drawing with automatic magnet snap enabled


Input Parameters:

  • Threshold (px): Set distance in pixels for when magnet snap is activated; Default works for most traders
  • Crosshair color: Personalize your crosshair color for better visibility onto your chart theme.


Perfect For:

  • ICT traders that need accurate level marking
  • SMC practitioners analyzing Smart Money Concepts
  • Breakout and trend following traders
  • MTF analysts working across multiple timeframes
  • Price action traders who require exact support/resistance levels
  • Elliott Wave practitioners counting the waves correctly


Get Started: Download Magnet Draw MT5 today for free and unlock TradingView-level drawing precision right within your MetaTrader 5. No registration is required, just instant professional drawing tools at your fingertips.


FAQ:

Q: Can I adjust the magnet snap sensitivity? 
A: Yes, use the Threshold (px) parameter to control how close your cursor needs to be for the magnet to activate.

Q: Will this slow down my MT5 platform? 
A: No, Magnet Draw MT5 is lightweight and won't impact your platform's performance.

Q: Can I use this for automated trading? 
A: This is a drawing utility for manual analysis — it doesn't execute trades but helps you mark levels more accurately.

Q: Is this really free forever? 
A: Yes, absolutely no costs, subscriptions, or hidden fees — professional drawing precision at zero cost.


If Magnet Draw saves you time, please leave a short review in the Market.


Quick tips:

- Snap drawings to candle highs/lows or bodies with magnet on.
- Draw boxes and lines quickly; magnet helps anchor edges cleanly.
- Set magnet distance in pips in Inputs for precise offsets.


Feel free to request more features or report bugs.

Reviews 13
alireza_sk
25
alireza_sk 2026.07.07 17:26 
 

great tools

Chatri Nilsa-nea
139
Chatri Nilsa-nea 2026.06.03 15:14 
 

Great tools, thanks

topbamboo Zoo
23
topbamboo Zoo 2025.05.02 03:37 
 

Very neat! This is exactly the magnet draw tool I needed, Thank you for your work!

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5 (1)
Utilities
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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5 (1)
Utilities
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Utilities
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
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Sirikorn Rungsang
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More from author
Magnet Draw MT4
Phongwiroon Khompradit
5 (1)
Utilities
Emulate TradingView drawing experience with magnet snap to the nearest price. Supported drawing tools: Vertical Line Horizontal Line Trend Line Horizontal Ray (Angle Trend Line) Fibonacci Retracement Rectangle Input: Threshold (px) : The distance in pixel unit to snap the crosshair to the nearest price. Crosshair color: The color of crosshair. Feel free to write the review, request more features or report bugs.
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zorss24
15
zorss24 2026.07.14 19:19 
 

Thanks!

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2026.07.17 01:32
Thanks for the review.
alireza_sk
25
alireza_sk 2026.07.07 17:26 
 

great tools

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2026.07.07 18:25
Thanks for the review!
Chatri Nilsa-nea
139
Chatri Nilsa-nea 2026.06.03 15:14 
 

Great tools, thanks

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2026.06.06 18:58
Great! thanks for the review.
Ray
17
Ray 2026.03.19 09:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

chenyuzhe
14
chenyuzhe 2025.11.14 04:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2025.11.15 08:27
Can you explain what is not working?
Rania H
221
Rania H 2025.10.25 13:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2025.10.25 16:52
Glad to hear that!
topbamboo Zoo
23
topbamboo Zoo 2025.05.02 03:37 
 

Very neat! This is exactly the magnet draw tool I needed, Thank you for your work!

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2025.05.02 12:28
Great!
22487555
74
22487555 2025.04.01 03:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2025.04.01 13:54
Thank you :)
demoforexproff
172
demoforexproff 2024.12.04 13:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2025.04.01 13:54
Fixed in V2.0
Anatoly Koshmanov
28
Anatoly Koshmanov 2024.10.17 10:29 
 

It doesn't show the price of an instrument, I have one more app and this magnet conflicted with it so I had a chart above my table's app which was not convenient. I decided to delete this magnet and now I'm still struggling with the tag price of the levels bc even now, without the magnet, the levels don't show the tag price anymore

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2025.04.12 12:07
Fixed in V2.0
agung santoso
29
agung santoso 2024.04.09 03:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2024.04.09 12:29
Great! thank you.
kenkkwok
88
kenkkwok 2024.02.14 17:35 
 

Very Nice tool, and easy to use!!! May I suggest this tools only magnet to the OHLC to the body & wick of the candle? Since I find it will also sensitive to others indicator too. That would be prefect once the above is added!!!

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2024.02.15 10:37
Thanks, could you explain more details about the issue, e.g. which indicators?
Prabil m
30
Prabil m 2023.12.08 13:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phongwiroon Khompradit
5987
Reply from developer Phongwiroon Khompradit 2023.12.08 13:53
Great! thanks for the review.
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