FFXMV Dashboard Plus

Full Forex Market View Dashboard Plus

This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. The PLUS there to produce the kind of RESULTS as you see in the SCREENSHOTS, I added a MultipleOrder Utility EA with it with instructions on how to use it with FFXMV Dashboard.

INSTALLATION:

Read the MANUALS that comes with the rest of the PACKAGE after you have bought it.

USAGE:
    For Solo Trading
    For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how)
    To confirm the validity of the signal received from your own Trading systems and many more

COMPONENTS:

  •     Time Frames: From M1 to MN1 Current Candles status (Buy/Sell
  •     Trend: Overall trend of the currencies
  •     Impacts: The magnitudes/volatility of the currencies' movements, see below:
  •     Build-up: The currency is just building up
  •     Good: The currency is getting serious
  •     High: The currency is worthy of interest
  •     Strong: The direction is to be considered
  •     Very strong: This currency is near perfect
  •     Excellent: The peak of the signals that we are good to go
  •     Changes: The currency movements is side way, losing or gaining points
  •     Rates: Reliability of the currency to be considered for trading
  •     Trade: The name of currency pair ready for trade

USING THE DASHBOARD:
Using this Dashboard is very simple. Immediately you receive Trade Signal from the DASHBOARD, switch over to the second Chart window and check out for the other Conditions, if they are in place, Switch over to the third Chart window and at a click of On-chart button on Multiple Orders Utility EA, your trades are on and just wait for your orders to fulfill.

WHAT OTHER CONDITIONS?
After receiving a trade signal from the Dashboard, we must further consider these other conditions:

1. Support and Resistance Levels: These are powerful levels which determine if a currency's movement will break or bounce back because these are the areas of great struggles between the Buyers and Sellers. Therefore after getting the signal, go to the chart of the currency concerned and visualize it from higher time-frame - H1 upward to find out if the currency is not at the support or resistance level. Identify and draw a line at either of these levels, wait to see if price will break the level or bounce and if it breaks OR the currency is far from any of these points, then you are good to go, then the next factor...

2. Forex News: Forex news must be avoided especially a medium or High impact news on any currency pair. Before entering any trade even after a sure signal from the Dashboard, take time to check the Economic calendar on a Forex News Website.

If there is an high impact news on such currency pair, drop the currency pair. However, if the news has been released long before you got signal from the Dashboard, then it is supposed to be a good trade because it means that the end-resultant effects of the news is working to our favor.

3. TDI Crossing: TDI indicator must cross up under level 50 for BUY Signal and must cross down above level 50 for SELL Signal.

For ALL these conditions I have provided with INDICATOR for each of them in a PACKAGE including the MULTIPLORDERS UTILITY EA so no STRESS! Immediately you bought this Indicator here on MQL5, send me your PURCHASE PROOF to collect the rest of the package and I will upload it on Telegram for an instant download.

However, if you are interested in this Indicator BUT still need more proofs that it works truly, then join us on our Telegram group created for this purpose through this link:

https://t.me/ffmvDashboard

Finally, if you have bought it or you will DEFINITELY buy it now after reading, then you can join me on Telegram after you have already purchased it so that I can add you to the FFMV-Dashboard PAID group mainly created for more TUTORIALS on how it works, 24/7 supports, questions/answers, suggestions and all you need to know.

To take delivery of the rest of your PACKAGE like I have said. Use this link to contact me with the PROOF OF PURCHASE from this website:

https://t.me/Opengates

Cheers

