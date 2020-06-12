The YFX Symbol Selector indicator is used to easily change the chart symbol and period with a click of a button. This is done by using a selector GUI object that can be placed on any corner of the chart. The GUI selector contains the following information:

Descriptive header for GUI selector panel

Symbol information and controls for changing the chart symbol

Period information and controls for changing the chart period

Footer containing the current bid/ask quote for the currently selected symbol

All the information can be displayed on the chart so that it can be easily read. The indicator also has parameters that can be set to customize which information is displayed. Parameters are organized into categories:

Indicator

Display

Location

Font

Color

Also note that the categories are not mutually exclusive. Information may be applicable to multiple categories but will only be shown in one section for simplicity. All the parameters are assigned to default values that work fine in most cases. It is advised not to change default values until one becomes more familiar with the indicator.

Section: YFX_SS_INDICATOR

IndicatorName : “Symbol Selector” – Name of the indicator that is included in the name displayed in the data window and also in the GUI selector panel header.

: “Symbol Selector” – Name of the indicator that is included in the name displayed in the data window and also in the GUI selector panel header. ChangeSymbolAllCharts : false – Change all the charts to the symbol that is selected on selector

: false – Change all the charts to the symbol that is selected on selector ChangePeriodAllCharts : false – Change all the charts to the period that is selected on selector

Section: YFX_SS_DISPLAY

DisplayHeader : true – Display selector header if true

DisplaySymbol : true – Display symbol information if true

DisplayPeriod : true – Display period description if true

DisplayFooter : true – Display selector footer if true

Section: YFX_SS_LOCATION

InformationDisplayCorner : “SDAT_CORNER_TOP_LEFT” – Choose which corner to place Wing Pattern control panel. The options are self-explanatory. Some locations may require the X and Y coordinates to be modified in order to see the actual panel on the chart.

StartCoordinateX : 5 – Starting X-coordinate for the Wing Pattern control panel. The value of this parameter is specified in pixels.

StartCoordinateY : 25 – Starting Y-coordinate for the Wing Pattern control panel. The value of this parameter is specified in pixels.

Section: YFX_SS_FONT

DefaultFontName : “Verdana” – Font used to display text for indicator. Can be any font available on your system.

DefaultFontSize : 8 – Size of font used to display text on the chart.

Section: YFX_SS_COLOR