YFX Symbol Selector

The YFX Symbol Selector indicator is used to easily change the chart symbol and period with a click of a button. This is done by using a selector GUI object that can be placed on any corner of the chart. The GUI selector contains the following information:

  • Descriptive header for GUI selector panel
  • Symbol information and controls for changing the chart symbol
  • Period information and controls for changing the chart period
  • Footer containing the current bid/ask quote for the currently selected symbol

All the information can be displayed on the chart so that it can be easily read. The indicator also has parameters that can be set to customize which information is displayed. Parameters are organized into categories:

  • Indicator
  • Display
  • Location
  • Font
  • Color

Also note that the categories are not mutually exclusive. Information may be applicable to multiple categories but will only be shown in one section for simplicity. All the parameters are assigned to default values that work fine in most cases. It is advised not to change default values until one becomes more familiar with the indicator.

Section: YFX_SS_INDICATOR

  • IndicatorName : “Symbol Selector” – Name of the indicator that is included in the name displayed in the data window and also in the GUI selector panel header.
  • ChangeSymbolAllCharts : false – Change all the charts to the symbol that is selected on selector
  • ChangePeriodAllCharts : false – Change all the charts to the period that is selected on selector

Section: YFX_SS_DISPLAY

  • DisplayHeader : true – Display selector header if true
  • DisplaySymbol : true – Display symbol information if true
  • DisplayPeriod : true – Display period description if true
  • DisplayFooter : true – Display selector footer if true

Section: YFX_SS_LOCATION

  • InformationDisplayCorner : “SDAT_CORNER_TOP_LEFT” – Choose which corner to place Wing Pattern control panel. The options are self-explanatory. Some locations may require the X and Y coordinates to be modified in order to see the actual panel on the chart.
  • StartCoordinateX : 5 – Starting X-coordinate for the Wing Pattern control panel. The value of this parameter is specified in pixels.
  • StartCoordinateY : 25 – Starting Y-coordinate for the Wing Pattern control panel. The value of this parameter is specified in pixels.

Section: YFX_SS_FONT

  • DefaultFontName : “Verdana” – Font used to display text for indicator. Can be any font available on your system.
  • DefaultFontSize : 8 – Size of font used to display text on the chart.

Section: YFX_SS_COLOR

  • ColorDefaultFont : “Silver” – Color used to draw text on chart
  • ColorHeaderFont : “SteelBlue” – Color used to draw text in header on chart
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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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YFX Currency Strength
Richard Yancy
Indicators
Overview This is a very simple indicator that displays the relative strength values of the currencies on te current chart and timeframe. The strength is only calculated for the currencies: AUD - Australian Dollar CAD - Canadian Dollar CHF - Swiss Franc EUR - European Union Euro GBP - Great Britain Pound JPY - Japanese Yen NZD - New Zealand Dollar USD - United States Dollar These are considered the major currencies in the world. There are 28  distinct combinations of major currency pairs. Other c
YFX Symbol Data
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The YFX Symbol Data indicator is used to display all the information about the current chart symbol. The indicator makes it easy to examine much more information than just the bid/ask price. Information is categorized as follows: Basic Information - The most generic information about a symbol. It includes the symbol name, bid/ask prices, and spread data. It also includes the low price and high price reached during the current period. Timeframe Information - More details about the current timefra
YFX Advanced EMA
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Advanced EMA indicator implements an exponential moving average with many additional features. First, EMA is color-coded to indicate distance between the price and EMA. This Advanced EMA has many features and configurations that set it far above standard EMA indicators used most platforms. There are 3 types of indications in the indicator. The EMA is color-coded. Secondly, cross points of price and EMA are marked. Thirdly, BUY/SELL signals are shown.‌ Color-coding the EMA allows you to easil
YFX Zones
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Zones indicator provides a visual display of the boundaries around a price action. There are two types of zones included in the indicator: High-Low price zones Time period zones (delineations) High-Low price zones display the boundaries of the High and Low price points. Typically, these zones are displayed for the High and Low price of the day. Time period zones display boundaries around time period intervals. PARAMETERS Yancy indicator IndicatorName – indicator name displayed in the chart
YFX Symbol Watermark
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The YFX Symbol Watermark indicator is used to display a watermark on your chart, which makes it easy to see at a glance the symbol information for any chart. The displayed information includes: Symbol Name and Timeframe on the chart Description of the currencies Tag line, which can contain any user-defined information All the information can be displayed on the chart so that it can be easily read. The indicator also has parameters that can be set to customize which information is displayed. Para
YFX Candle Patterns
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Candle Patterns indicator provides a visual display of candlestick patterns. There are more than 100 patterns that can be displayed. The indicator allows for candles on the chart to be grouped and considered as one candle. This allows the price action within a candle to be observed in the context of a candlestick pattern. The number of bars per candle can be set in the parameters. All patterns can be filtered so that only patterns with certain attributes are displayed. The prior trend is tak
YFX Wing Patterns
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Wing Patterns indicator scans for many different kinds of Patterns using an XABCD structure. The term Wing Pattern is used to refer to all types of patterns based on a general XABCD structure, which is plotted in an alternate high-low extreme form. In other words, assume that point X is started at a low point on the chart. The point A is plotted at the next highest point within a certain number of bars. This certain number of bars is called the depth level. In this example, point B would be
YFX Turtle System Indicator
Richard Yancy
Indicators
This indicator contains a custom version of the classic Turtle Trader indicator. It implements both the main system ( S1 ) and fail-safe system ( S2 ) as described by the original Turtles. Notifications can also be enabled for trade signals. The main rule of the indicator is to generate a signal when a T -period breakout occurs. A stop signal is then generated when an S -period high or low is breached. The T -period value is the number of periods used to evaluate a trend. S -period values are th
YFX Advanced Bands
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Advanced Bands indicator is a custom indicator based on the classic Bollinger Bands as created by John Bollinger. Generally, Bollinger Bands are created by adding/subtracting a number of standard deviations from the price. Advanced Bands also creates bands the same way and adds more features to be more useful for traders.   FEATURES Three levels of bands (inside, outside, extreme) and a moving average can be plotted. Area between bands can be filled and highlighted. Number of deviations for
YFX Advanced Bands Squeeze
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Advanced Bands Squeeze indicator is a custom indicator based on the classic Bollinger Bands as created by John Bollinger. The Bollinger Band Squeeze occurs when volatility falls to low levels and the Bollinger Bands narrow. This low volatility level is called a “Squeeze”.  According to John Bollinger, periods of low volatility are often followed by periods of high volatility, where prices tend to move a lot in either direction. Therefore, a volatility contraction or narrowing of the bands
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