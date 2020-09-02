EU Compounder

  • Experts
  • Caroline Wanjiku Maina
    Caroline Wanjiku Maina

    Caroline Wanjiku Maina

    I'm a rare breed :). A lady on her laptop doing crazy coding all for the love of forex and programming.
    My work is basically to breathe life into ideas. I have nice working EAs and indicators as well on sale at the market(loading...)
  • Version: 2.5
  • Activations: 5

Presenting to you my baby...The EU Compounder. Beautiful.

This EA was designed for use by the financial institutions. The big players. If you want smooth consistent gains on your account, this is the go-to product. 

Free demo version to test it out and confirm the alpha returns made by the EA.


Parameter:

Risk Level - (to control the amount of risk depending on the account balance)


Recommended Setting:

1 = at least $1000 deposit

2 = at least $2000 deposit

3 = at least $3000 deposit

4 = at least $4000 deposit

5 = at least $5000 deposit...

......you get the idea.


Points worth noting:

>Trading in the financial markets requires one to be fully aware of the risks involved.

>Though it serves as good analysis, past profits do not fully guarantee future profits.

>Sometimes you need to have a pull back before you're sprung forward. Same as life.

>Patience pays.

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Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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David Mugo Gathaga
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David Mugo Gathaga 2020.09.18 11:28 
 

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