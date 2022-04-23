Higher High Lower Low MT5
- Indicators
-
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
KT Higher High Lower Low marks the following swing points with their respective S/R levels:
- Higher High: The swing high made by the price that is higher than the previous high.
- Lower High: The swing high made by the price that is lower than the previous high.
- Lower Low: The swing low made by the price that is lower than the previous low.
- Higher Low: The swing low made by the price that is higher than the previous low.
Features
- The intensity of swing high and swing low can be adjusted by changing the no. of left & right bars.
- Provide alerts during the occurrence of new HH, LH, LL, and HL.
- Provide alerts when the price touches an S & R level.
Indicator clearly does what it promised. In my Trading overview it is helpful. I have alarm settings on, which helps me in my manual trading. Thanks I have some further wishes and I will contact the programmer for a possible upgrade.